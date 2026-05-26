Dearness allowance (DA) is one of the most closely watched salary components for central government employees and pensioners because it directly protects incomes from inflation. Now, as the 8th Pay Commission process gathers momentum, an old but significant set of staff-side demands around how DA is calculated is back in focus.

The staff side of the National Council-Joint Consultative Machinery (NC-JCM), which represents central government employees, has proposed a broad overhaul of the DA calculation framework in its memorandum submitted to the 8th Central Pay Commission. The demands include faster DA revisions, a separate inflation basket for government employees, restoration of point-to-point calculation, and even merger of DA with basic pay after a certain threshold.

These proposals are not new and form part of the staff side’s formal recommendations to the pay panel, but they gain relevance now as discussions around the 8th Pay Commission continue to build.

The Centre had announced the constitution of the 8th Pay Commission earlier this year, raising expectations among over 1 crore central government employees and pensioners about possible salary and pension revisions. However, the government is yet to announce the chairman and members of the commission, which means the formal recommendation process is still at an early stage.

According to the NC-JCM (Staff Side) memorandum submitted to the 8th CPC, the current DA calculation system does not fully reflect the real inflation burden faced by employees.

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Seven key DA changes sought by staff side under 8th Pay Commission

1. DA calculation every 6 months using a shorter averaging period

At present, DA revisions are based on inflation data averaged over a longer period, which smoothens price movements.

The staff side has proposed replacing the current 12-month average formula with a 6-month average, with DA revisions happening twice a year. The argument is that this would make DA more responsive to inflation.

2. Separate inflation basket for central government employees

One major demand is creation of a separate consumption basket for government employees instead of relying on a generic inflation benchmark.

The staff side argues that spending patterns of government employees are different and should account for expenses such as food, housing, education, healthcare and transport.

This could potentially lead to a different inflation calculation base for DA.

3. Return of point-to-point DA calculation

Another important proposal is restoration of point-to-point DA calculation.

Under this method, DA would be based on actual inflation movement between two points rather than a smoothed average mechanism.

The staff side believes this would better capture sharp price rises.

4. No downward rounding of DA

The memorandum also objects to rounding practices that may reduce payable DA.

For example, if DA works out to 5.5%, it should not be rounded down to 5%, according to the staff side’s demand.

The argument is that employees should receive the full inflation compensation.

5. Use market prices instead of controlled price assumptions

The staff side has also said DA calculations should reflect actual market prices paid by employees.

It has proposed that price data should be collected from open retail markets, cooperative outlets, instead of depending only on administratively determined rates.

6. Merge DA with basic pay after 25%

One of the more significant proposals is merger of DA with basic pay once it crosses 25%.

According to the memorandum, the 8th CPC may recommend merging DA/DR with basic pay for employees and basic pension for pensioners.

If accepted, this could materially alter salary structures.

7. Automatic DA-linked revision in allowances

The staff side has also sought linking multiple allowances to DA so they automatically rise with inflation.

These include HRA, transport allowance, risk allowance, daily allowance, nursing allowance, dress allowance and child education allowance. This would reduce the need for separate periodic revisions.

Why this matters

DA remains a critical issue because inflation directly impacts take-home salary and pension purchasing power.

For employees, any change in DA methodology can affect frequency of hikes, pace of salary inflation adjustment and eventual fitment calculations under a new pay commission.

That said, these are demands from the staff side, not approved recommendations. The final structure will depend on what the 8th Pay Commission eventually recommends and what the government accepts.

Disclaimer: The demands mentioned in this article are proposals submitted by the staff side of the National Council-JCM to the 8th Pay Commission and do not represent government-approved decisions. Any changes to dearness allowance calculation, pay structure, or pension benefits will depend on the final recommendations of the 8th Pay Commission and the Centre’s acceptance of those recommendations.



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