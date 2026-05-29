While employee stock option plans (Esops) continue to be an effective tool for aligning employee and organisational interests, their financial impact today is shaped as much by tax considerations as by valuation growth.

Esops are often communicated in terms of grant value or upside potential. While that narrative holds, an Esop is not realised in one step. It moves through distinct stages — grant, vesting, exercise and sale — each carrying its own financial and tax implications. Understanding this journey is what ultimately separates perceived value from realised outcomes.

Where tax comes into play

From a tax perspective, the first key milestone is allotment of shares on exercise, when employees convert vested options into shares. At this stage, the difference between the exercise price and the fair market value (FMV) of the shares on the date of exercise is treated as perquisite and taxed as salary.

The next milestone is sale of shares, when the shares are monetised. Here, capital gains tax applies to the difference between the sale price and the FMV considered at the time of exercise. The applicable tax rate depends on the holding period — whether capital gains are short term or long term and whether the shares are listed or unlisted.

From paper value to real wealth

A defining feature of Esops is the build-up of value over time before it is converted into cash. Employees often track this growth through company milestones — funding rounds, financial performance or market movements.

However, converting notional value into realised wealth is not automatic. It depends on two critical factors: timing and tax. At the exercise stage, a tax liability may arise even in the absence of liquidity. At the point of sale, the structure and timing of disposal influence the final post-tax outcome. Seen through this lens, Esops function much like a financial asset — one that benefits from a considered and informed approach.

Timing as a value lever

Esop decisions are inherently linked to time. When to exercise, when to hold and when to sell each of these decisions influences tax outcomes. Exercising earlier in the life cycle, when valuations are relatively moderate, may optimise the tax exposure at that stage. On the other hand, exercising closer to liquidity events such as public listings or structured buybacks may align better with cash flows, even if valuations are higher.

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Similarly, the timing of sale determines the nature of capital gains and the applicable tax rate. Job transitions present another important checkpoint. Esop plans typically allow a limited window to exercise vested options post exit. This creates a defined decision period, requiring employees to assess potential value alongside cost and tax impact within a relatively short timeframe.

Approaching these moments with prior awareness can significantly improve outcomes.

The writer is tax partner, EY India. With inputs from Vijayalakshmi PG, director, Tax, EY India

Disclaimer: The views expressed are the author’s own and do not reflect the official policy or position of Financial Express.