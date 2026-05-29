8th Pay Commission: In the last nearly 17 months ever since the new pay panel was announced by the Modi government, one of the most ambitious salary revision proposals has come from the Indian Railway Technical Supervisors’ Association (IRTSA), which has suggested a fitment factor as high as 4.38 for the highest pay levels.

The proposal stands out because it moves away from the idea of a single fitment factor for all employees. Instead, IRTSA has recommended 5 different fitment factors based on pay levels, arguing that higher responsibilities and supervisory roles should attract a larger multiplier.

If accepted, the proposal could lead to one of the steepest salary revisions ever seen under a Central Pay Commission.

The association submitted its memorandum to the 8th Pay Commission and made a presentation before the commission in Hyderabad on May 19, 2026.

What is a fitment factor?

The fitment factor is the multiplier used to convert an employee’s existing basic pay into the revised basic pay under a new pay commission.

Under the 7th Pay Commission, a common fitment factor of 2.57 was adopted for most central government employees. This increased the minimum basic pay from Rs 7,000 under the 6th CPC to Rs 18,000.

Since the government announced the formation of the 8th Pay Commission earlier this year, employee unions and staff organisations have been actively submitting memorandums seeking higher fitment factors. While several unions have sought a fitment factor ranging between 2.86 and 3.68, IRTSA’s proposal goes significantly higher for senior levels.

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IRTSA’s 5 fitment factor formula

The association has proposed the following structure:

Level 1 to Level 5: 2.92

Level 6 to Level 8: 3.50

Level 9 to Level 12: 3.80

Level 13 to Level 16: 4.09

Level 17 and Level 18: 4.38

According to IRTSA, the 7th Pay Commission itself had adopted different fitment factors for different pay bands, ranging from 2.57 to 2.78.

Therefore, the 8th CPC should also recognise higher responsibilities attached to senior positions through differentiated fitment factors rather than applying a uniform multiplier.

The association has also proposed that annual increments should be increased from the present 3% to 5% of basic pay, while promotional increments should be equivalent to two annual increments.

How much can salary rise at Level-18?

The biggest headline-grabbing aspect of the proposal is the suggested 4.38 fitment factor for Levels 17 and 18.

At present, the starting basic pay at Level-18 is Rs 2,50,000 per month. Applying a fitment factor of 4.38 would take the revised basic pay to around Rs 10.95 lakh per month.

Calculation:

Current Level-18 basic pay: Rs 2,50,000

Proposed fitment factor: 4.38

Revised basic pay: Rs 2,50,000 × 4.38 = Rs 10,95,000

This would represent an increase of nearly Rs 8.45 lakh per month in basic pay alone, before factoring in Dearness Allowance and other benefits.

While such figures may appear extraordinary, it is important to note that Level-18 includes only the highest-ranking officers in the central government hierarchy.

Minimum pay may rise to Rs 52,600

The memorandum also proposes a substantial increase in minimum pay.

According to IRTSA’s calculations, the minimum pay should be fixed at Rs 52,600, which is 2.92 times the current minimum basic pay of Rs 18,000.

The association argues that changes in household expenditure patterns, internet expenses, bottled drinking water, medical insurance costs and shortcomings in the current Consumer Price Index methodology warrant a significantly higher minimum wage calculation.

Why does IRTSA want separate fitment factors?

The association argues that a uniform fitment factor does not adequately recognise differences in qualifications, responsibilities, technical expertise, accountability and working conditions.

In its submission, IRTSA says technical supervisors on the Railways work in a 24×7 operational environment and often supervise large workforces involved in train operations, maintenance, signalling, electrical systems and infrastructure.

The memorandum also highlights long-standing concerns regarding stagnation among Junior Engineers (JEs) and Senior Section Engineers (SSEs), claiming that promotional opportunities have not kept pace with responsibilities.

To address this, the association has sought a revised hierarchy in which Junior Engineers are placed in Level-7 and Senior Section Engineers in Level-8, with further progression to higher managerial grades.

Major allowance demands

Apart from pay revision, the memorandum contains an extensive list of allowance-related demands.

Higher HRA structure

IRTSA wants the existing three-city classification for House Rent Allowance to be replaced with a four-tier system:

40% + DA for cities with population above 50 lakh

30% + DA for cities with population between 20 lakh and 50 lakh

20% + DA for cities with population between 5 lakh and 20 lakh

10% + DA for cities with population below 5 lakh

Transport Allowance

The association has demanded that Transport Allowance be increased three times the current rates. It has also suggested expanding the list of cities eligible for higher transport allowance.

Daily Allowance

For official tours, IRTSA has sought a three-fold increase in daily allowance rates, including reimbursement for accommodation, local travel and lump-sum expenditure.

Night Duty and Overtime

The memorandum seeks removal of the ceiling currently used for calculating Night Duty Allowance and extension of overtime benefits to supervisory grades working beyond prescribed hours.

Uniform, Risk and Training Allowances

The association wants all railway employees to receive uniform allowance. It has also sought restoration of training allowance at 30% of basic pay and expansion of Risk and Hardship Allowance coverage.

Pension and retirement proposals

The memorandum also contains several significant pension-related recommendations.

Among the most notable demands are:

-Restoration of Old Pension Scheme (OPS) for all employees appointed after January 1, 2004

-Abolition of NPS and UPS

-Minimum pension equal to the revised minimum salary

-Pension fixed at 65% of last basic pay

-Family pension fixed at 45% of last basic pay

-Enhancement of Fixed Medical Allowance to Rs 5,000 per month

-One Rank One Pension principle for all central government employees

The association has also sought an increase in gratuity limits and higher leave encashment benefits.

What is happening with the 8th Pay Commission?

The 8th Pay Commission has begun consultations with various stakeholders and employee organisations across the country. The commission, headed by former Supreme Court judge Justice Ranjana Prakash Desai, has been receiving representations from unions, associations and pensioner bodies.

Regional consultations and stakeholder meetings are underway, with employee groups presenting their views on pay revision, pension reforms, allowances and service conditions.

While the commission has started gathering inputs, its recommendations are expected only after detailed consultations and analysis. The government will then take a final call on implementation.

For now, IRTSA’s proposal of a 4.38 fitment factor for the highest levels has emerged as one of the strongest demands placed before the commission. Whether the 8th CPC accepts such a differentiated structure remains to be seen, but the memorandum provides a glimpse into the scale of expectations among government employee organisations as the next round of salary revisions takes shape.

Disclaimer: The salary calculations in this article are illustrative and based on the fitment factors proposed by the Indian Railway Technical Supervisors’ Association (IRTSA) in its memorandum to the 8th Pay Commission. These are not recommendations of the Pay Commission or the Government of India. The final fitment factor, revised pay structure and implementation details, if any, will be decided only after the 8th Pay Commission submits its report and the government accepts its recommendations.

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