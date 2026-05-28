At first glance, the numbers appear contradictory. More investors are stopping their mutual fund SIPs than starting new ones, yet monthly SIP inflows are touching record highs. In March 2026, the SIP stoppage ratio crossed 100%, meaning the number of SIP accounts discontinued or completed exceeded fresh registrations, for the first time in recent memory. But in the same month, SIP inflows hit an all-time high of Rs 32,087 crore.

The trend continued in April. Inflows remained above Rs 31,000 crore even as the stoppage ratio stayed above 100%. The data raises an obvious question: if more SIPs are being closed than opened, who is driving these record numbers?

The answer lies in the changing nature of India’s retail investing landscape and in some important nuances that headline figures tend to obscure.

What the numbers actually say

According to data from the Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI), April 2026 saw over 51.29 lakh SIP accounts closed or matured against 50.71 lakh new registrations. In March, 53.38 lakh accounts were discontinued or completed compared to 52.82 lakh new SIP registrations, taking the stoppage ratio to 101%.

It is worth noting that a ratio above 100% is not unprecedented, nor is it automatically a warning sign. The ratio captures all accounts discontinued or completed, the latter simply means the investor’s chosen tenure ended, not that they withdrew in panic. The two are very different events, and the data does not separate them.

At the same time, SIP inflows remained historically strong. Contributions stood at Rs 32,087 crore in March and Rs 31,115 crore in April. While April saw a marginal 3% decline from March’s peak, inflows were still nearly 18% higher on a year-on-year basis.

The broader SIP ecosystem also remains robust. SIP assets under management (AUM) rose to Rs 16.85 lakh crore in April 2026, now accounting for 20.6% of the mutual fund industry’s overall AUM of Rs 81.92 lakh crore.

The number of active, contributing SIP accounts stood at 9.64 crore, suggesting that even as some investors exit, the average ticket size and long-term contributions are more than compensating for the churn.

Why high stoppages and high inflows can coexist

Industry experts say the elevated stoppage ratio should not be read as a collapse in retail investor confidence. Instead, it reflects a more dynamic and evolving investor base — one where newer participants churn more frequently while seasoned investors stay the course, and in many cases increase their allocations.

Amit Premchandani, Senior Vice President – Equity, UTI AMC, explains it this way: “This reflects a maturing but more dynamic retail participation base, rather than a simple contradiction. It suggests that gross inflows remain strong, but investor retention and continuity are under pressure.”

He also cautions against equating SIP stoppages with a loss of conviction. “Stoppage ratio often captures discontinued mandates which can happen on account of many reasons such as switching from one fund to another, cash flow mismatch, consolidation of folios, move from active to passive. So, it need not be only lack of conviction in the markets.”

The lump sum blind spot in SIP data

There is another layer to this story that is easy to miss. Some broker platforms offer an SIP-like facility that actually functions as a series of automated lump sum investments. A fixed amount is deducted from the investor’s bank account at regular intervals and invested as a fresh lump sum transaction each time. These investments are recorded as lump sum inflows, not SIP inflows, in monthly data.

This means headline SIP registration and stoppage numbers may not fully capture the actual breadth of regular retail investing happening through digital platforms. An investor who “stops” a formal SIP mandate may well continue investing the same amount through an automated lump sum route — and that activity would not show up in the SIP stoppage count at all. The overall flow of money into mutual funds, therefore, is likely more resilient than the stoppage ratio alone would suggest.

Younger investors and the DIY effect

The rise of online investing platforms and a do-it-yourself investing culture has significantly changed investor behaviour. Younger investors tend to react faster to market swings and are more likely to start and stop SIPs in response to short-term performance.

Deepak Jain, President and Head – Sales, Edelweiss MF, says the trend is particularly visible in smaller-ticket SIPs. “The SIP stoppages are seen majorly in the lower value segment. It’s also more prominent amongst younger population and DIY platforms. It’s less of an issue elsewhere,” he said.

The market environment over recent months has amplified this pattern. After a strong bull-market phase, equity markets witnessed bouts of volatility, leading to anxiety among newer investors who had entered expecting steady gains.

Premchandani describes the behavioural dynamic at play: “Sharp corrections, headline risk, or prolonged sideways markets often test investor patience. Many newer investors enter during bull phases expecting linear returns, then stop SIPs when short-term performance disappoints. This makes stoppages more cyclical during volatile periods.”

This explains why stoppage ratios can spike even when aggregate inflows remain healthy. While new investors may pause smaller SIPs, experienced investors with higher contribution sizes continue investing steadily — and often increase allocations during corrections to accumulate more units at lower prices.

A natural filter, not a crisis

The mutual fund industry is, in many ways, witnessing a natural filtering process. Investors who entered during the bull run without fully understanding market cycles are now experiencing their first real test of volatility. Many will pause. Some will exit. But the data suggests that a significant portion eventually returns — and with a better grasp of how long-term investing works.

Jain sees this as part of a healthy learning curve. “The rising SIP stoppage ratio is nothing new. Many first-time investors have gone through this phase, post which they have understood the benefits of keeping SIPs going for the long term — which is reflected in the monthly contribution in terms of value. It’s a normal learning curve,” he said.

The SIP AUM figure of ₹16.85 lakh crore is itself evidence of this maturation. It indicates that a large and growing section of investors has stayed invested through multiple cycles of volatility, and that equity investing has moved from being a niche activity to a mainstream wealth-creation strategy for Indian households.

The industry’s next challenge: Persistence, not just participation

For the mutual fund industry, the current moment presents both an opportunity and a clearly defined challenge. Retail participation in equities is no longer in question — the culture of investing is firmly entrenched. What the data now points to is the need to improve investor persistence: keeping people invested through difficult markets, not just getting them to sign up.

Premchandani puts it directly: “The challenge is no longer just onboarding investors — it is improving persistence through better investor education and realistic return expectations.”

He adds that the formula for long-term SIP success is behavioural as much as financial. “Long-term SIP success depends mostly on three factors: staying invested through bear markets, increasing SIP during corrections and investment in market for long term,” he said.

For individual investors, the latest SIP data offers a timely reminder. Volatility tests discipline more reliably than it tests conviction. While stoppage ratios will continue to fluctuate with market sentiment, the sustained rise in SIP inflows suggests that India’s long-term retail participation in equities remains very much intact — and growing.

Disclaimer: The data cited in this story is based on monthly disclosures by the Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI). A SIP stoppage ratio above 100% does not necessarily mean investors are exiting equity markets altogether, as the figure also includes SIPs that have matured, been switched, consolidated, or discontinued for operational reasons. Additionally, some broker platforms offer automated investment facilities that function like SIPs but are recorded as lump sum investments in industry data. Expert views quoted in the story are their personal opinions and should not be construed as investment advice.