ITR Filing Online: From last date, ITR e-filing process, form to portal login; Know everything about Income Tax Return Filing

ITR Filing Online: The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) on Thursday extended the due date for filing of Income Tax Returns. The date has been extended from July 31 to August 31, 2018. The decision of the extension came just a few days ahead of the July 31 deadline. The central I-T body had notified the new income tax return forms for financial year 2017-18 or assessment year 2018-19 on April 5. If a person fails to file the income tax returns before the due date from this assessment year, s/he would be penalised. The penalty is of Rs 1,000, Rs 5,000 and Rs 10,000, depending on when the returns are filed after the deadline.

– How to view information and submit response:

Taxpayers are required to submit the response on the e-filing website following the steps below:

Step 1: Login to e-filing portal — Login to e-filing portal at incometaxindiaefilling.gov.in and click on “Compliance Tab”.

Step 2: View Non-filers information — Non-filers Information and Information summary can be viewed under Compliance tab.

Step 3: Submit online response — Submit online response (Follow Step by Step Guide to submit response of non-filing of IT return).

– How to Login to ITR e-filing portal?

Step 1: Go to e-filing portal at incometaxindiaefilling.gov.in.

Step 2: If already registered on the portal, click on ‘Login Here” to login to e-filing portal.

Step 3: If not already registered on e-filing portal. Click on “Register Yourself”.

– How to submit response?

In the ‘View and Submit Compliance’ tab, screen shown below will appear. The user need to fill in details in the tab “Filing of Income Tax Return.” The taxpayer will be able to view the details of the assessment years for which the return has not been filed and for which the third party information has been received by the ITD.

The taxpayer can choose one of the following response options:

1- ITR has been filed.

2- ITR has not been filed.

If the taxpayer chooses the option that ITR has been filed, then he needs to provide the mode of filing the ITR (paper or e-file), date of filing the ITR and the acknowledgement number. In case the ITR is e-filed, the status will be automatically updated.

If the taxpayer chooses the option that he has not filed the ITR, then he needs to choose one of the following options:

1- Return under preparation.

2- Business has been closed

3- No taxable income

4- Others

In case if the taxpayer chooses the option “others,” then he has to mandatorily submit the remarks.

– ITR e-filing process:

The responses submitted online by the taxpayers will be verified by the ITD and if found satisfactory, the case will be closed. The taxpayer can check the updated status by logging in to the e-filing portal. In case the taxpayer does not file Income Tax return, the information will be pushed to the field formation for further action.