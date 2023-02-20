Investing in self-improvement & personal growth can help individuals succeed: Dr Swaroop Puranik

Effective communication is a critical skill for success in many areas of life, such as professional and personal relationships. Communication skills can help individuals express their ideas and perspectives, build relationships, and collaborate more effectively.

Investing in self-improvement and personal growth can help individuals succeed in a rapidly-changing world. Effective conversational skills and practical execution at work complement each other well. It has been argued that appearances and communication skills can sometimes carry more weight than an actual character.

Even though physical appearance and first impressions are not necessarily accurate indicators of someone’s personality and abilities, people make impressions and judgments about others based on them. It is safe to assume that exposure to communication skills can give better scope to talents from across the country to present their case better.

The International Glamour Project, a training program in the world of fashion, has been getting overwhelming responses for the past three years. The response has been from smaller towns. “I have learnt the hard way that practical communication skills are a must; no one has the patience and the time to understand you. So, you got to communicate effectively. I was keen on introducing this program,” says Dr Swaroop Puranik, a serial entrepreneur with post graduation in management from IIM Calcutta and the founder and MD of The International Glamour Project.

“Training programs for pageants provide a platform for self-improvement. It can help you stand out at crucial times in your life,” adds Dr Swaroop.

Judges often need more time to evaluate beauty pageants because they often have many contestants. As with a job interview, first impressions carry weight and can significantly affect the outcome. A beauty pageant judge evaluates contestants on various attributes. Likewise, an interviewer evaluates the candidate’s skills, experience, and overall fit during a job interview. Due to limited time, participants must quickly highlight their unique qualities and abilities. This program prepares you for such occasions.

According to Dr Swaroop, such programs are essential for the empowerment of women today, especially in small towns and rural India. Internet connectivity has made the world smaller than ever, and training programs such as The International Glam Project are leading the way. It is unsurprising that the company is growing at 2x value annually. It is the management of The International Glamour Project’s objective to bring international exposure to the interiors of India.

“We are collaborating with leading fashion weeks such as New York Fashion Week and London Fashion Week, as well as pageant platforms such as Mrs Universe, Mrs International and Mrs World. These programs assist women in voicing opinions about society or provide them with a chance to step into the fashion industry or corporate world on an equal footing.”

“Training programs encompass more than just training. They are facilitators. Exposure may mean the difference between failure and success,” concludes Dr Swaroop.