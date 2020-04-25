  • MORE MARKET STATS

11.56 lakh new members added to ESIC scheme in February

Published: April 25, 2020 2:30:29 AM

In other previous months of 2019-20, the number of new subscribers joining in the scheme ranged between 12.19 lakh and 14.70 lakh.

In January this year, 12.19 lakh new members joined the ESIC scheme, according to the payroll data of the corporation.

A little over 11.56 lakh new subscribers joined in the social security scheme run by Employees’ State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) in February, 2020. This is second lowest in the 2019-20 fiscal after the addition of 11.36 lakh members in April, 2019.

In other previous months of 2019-20, the number of new subscribers joining in the scheme ranged between 12.19 lakh and 14.70 lakh.

The report also showed that during the period from September 2017 to February 2020, around 3.75 crore new subscribers joined the ESIC scheme.

It said 83.35 lakh employees registered during the September 2017-March 2018 period. The number of such employees joined in the scheme during the April, 2018-March, 2019 period stood at 1.5 crore.

The Employees State Insurance Act, 1948 is applicable to establishments employing 10 or more people earning up to Rs 21,000 a month.

