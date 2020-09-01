ICICI Bank launches Home Utsav; offers attractive interest rates, special processing fees

The exhibition is available for all, not only limited to ICICI Bank ’s customers. Through this exhibition, individuals will get exclusive benefits of low home loan interest rates, special processing fees, and as well as the digital sanction of loans.

ICICI Bank today launched ‘Home Utsav’, a virtual property exhibition. This will digitally showcase real estate projects by renowned developers from key cities across the country. This exhibition also offers attractive interest rates, special processing fees, and digital sanction of loans, on buying a property through this exhibition. In addition, ICICI Bank’s customers enjoy further benefits as they can avail of the Bank’s pre-approved and series of products. Hence, through this exhibition, individuals will get exclusive benefits of low home loan interest rates, special processing fees, and as well as the digital sanction of loans.

The exhibition is available for all, not only limited to ICICI Bank’s customers. It offers them enhanced convenience, as they can simply browse through these projects online, from the comfort of their home and office.

Ravi Narayanan, Head – Secured Assets, ICICI Bank said, “‘Home Utsav’ will virtually showcase quality real estate projects by leading developers from various big cities of the country. The exhibition offers a unique combination of a wide range of projects and exclusive benefits like attractive interest rates, special processing fees, and digital sanction of home loans, all at a single place. We believe that this is a good opportunity for everyone, no matter if they are the Bank’s customers or not, to buy their dream homes, considering the lower home loan interest rates and reduced stamp duty on property registrations in some states like Maharashtra.”

Some key benefits of ‘Home Utsav’ includes:

– Wide range of projects by leading developers

– Attractive home loan interest rates

– Special processing fees

– Digital sanction of a loan through Express Home Loan

– Exclusive direct discounts by developers