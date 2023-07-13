How to generate a secure credit & debit card PIN and keep it safe

Have you kept your credit and debit cards PINs unchanged for years? This is not a good habit. It can cost you dearly if your security PINs get compromised. You don’t even remember how many places and vendors you would have entered your security PIN to make transactions. Therefore, it is critical to set your PINs correctly and keep changing the same every three months, if possible.

As technology is advancing at an unprecedented rate, it is essential to protect yourself from potential threats. For many, credit and debit cards have become important. To protect yourself from becoming a victim, it is crucial to set up a security PIN for your card.

Here are 9 tips to create a security PIN for your credit and debit cards in India.

1. Choose a unique PIN: Your security PIN should not be the same as any other PIN that you use in your daily life, such as your phone’s unlock code or your email password.

2. Avoid obvious combinations: Do not use obvious combinations for your security PIN, such as ‘1234’ or ‘0000’. These are some of the most common and easily hackable PINs.

3. Use a random sequence: Use a sequence of numbers that is random and difficult for others to guess. You can use a combination of numbers and letters to make it more complex.

4. Create a long PIN: The longer your security PIN, the harder it is for hackers to crack it. Experts suggest keeping your PIN between six to eight digits.

Adhil Shetty, CEO, Bankbazaar.com, says, “Change your security PIN regularly to keep it secure. It is good practice to change your PIN every six months. If you do too many transactions, you opt for more frequent changes to avoid scams.”

5. Memorise your PIN: Never write your security PIN on your card or keep it in your wallet as it can be easily stolen.

6. Keep it safe: Keep your card and PIN safe and never share it with anyone, even if they claim to be from the bank.

7. Avoid public use of ATM machines: Do not use ATMs in a crowded area or a place where you feel unsafe or under surveillance.

8. Lock your phone: If you use mobile banking, make sure to set up a PIN or fingerprint recognition feature for added security.

9. Be cautious of phishing scams: Always be cautious of emails or messages that ask for your card details or PIN. Verify that the request is genuine before sharing any information.

In conclusion, setting up a security PIN for your credit and debit cards is an essential step towards protecting your finances from potential fraud. By following these tips, you can create a strong and secure PIN that is difficult for hackers to crack. We must remain vigilant and take necessary precautions to protect our financial data in this digital age.