How to find your CIF number in State Bank of India?

CIF Id is a unique 11-digit number with the bank. You may be asked about it from the bank in future

Customer Information File (CIF) contains the valuable banking information of an account holder in a digital format. Every file is assigned a unique number which pertains to every bank customer.

In the State Bank of India, CIF is an 11-digit number which gives the bank detailed information about a customer. The bank uses this ID to retrieve information like customer details, account types, balances, transactions, loan history etc.

The bank sells different products and services to its client on the basis of the CIF.

There are different ways of finding a CIF number in SBI, mainly, offline and online.

1) Offline method

Method 1- It may appear on the first page of the chequebook.

Method 2- You can visit your bank branch personally and ask for the CIF by giving your account number

Method 3- If you have an account with SBI, this number may or may not be printed on the passbook of the bank

The CIF number on the bank’s Passbook

Method 4- You can call at the toll-free numbers of SBI 1800112211, 18004253800 or, 080-26599990. Provide basic details like account number in order to verify your identity.

You will be connected to a bank executive. Ask the executive to give you CIF number.

2) Online Methods

Method 1- Net Banking

Log in to the website of SBI. Log in to online SBI.

Choose the account statement option and fill in two dates in the option box

Select “view” and click on “Go”

The CIF number can be traced using Net banking

Your account summary page shall appear and it will display your CIF number, IFS code, MICR code and other information

Method 2- Nomination and PAN details in SBI NET Banking

Go to account statement to trace your CIF number

Login to SBI online banking account and click on “Account Summary”

Click on view nomination and PAN details. CIF number and PAN details will be displayed on the next page

Method 3- SBI Anywhere APP

First login your account in SBI Anywhere App.

Click on “services” on the homepage

Click on “Online Nomination” in services

Under this page, select “Transaction accounts” in the type of account

Choose saving account number

Next to your account number, CIF number will be displayed.