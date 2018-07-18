How to find your CIF number in State Bank of India?

Customer Information File (CIF) contains the valuable banking information of an account holder in a digital format. Every file is assigned a unique number which pertains to every bank customer.
In the State Bank of India, CIF is an 11-digit number which gives the bank detailed information about a customer. The bank uses this ID to retrieve information like customer details, account types, balances, transactions, loan history etc.
The bank sells different products and services to its client on the basis of the CIF.
There are different ways of finding a CIF number in SBI, mainly, offline and online.
1) Offline method
Method 1- It may appear on the first page of the chequebook.
Method 2- You can visit your bank branch personally and ask for the CIF by giving your account number
Method 3- If you have an account with SBI, this number may or may not be printed on the passbook of the bank
Method 4- You can call at the toll-free numbers of SBI 1800112211, 18004253800 or, 080-26599990. Provide basic details like account number in order to verify your identity.
You will be connected to a bank executive. Ask the executive to give you CIF number.
2) Online Methods
Method 1- Net Banking
Log in to the website of SBI. Log in to online SBI.
Choose the account statement option and fill in two dates in the option box
Select “view” and click on “Go”
Your account summary page shall appear and it will display your CIF number, IFS code, MICR code and other information
Method 2- Nomination and PAN details in SBI NET Banking
Login to SBI online banking account and click on “Account Summary”
Click on view nomination and PAN details. CIF number and PAN details will be displayed on the next page
Method 3- SBI Anywhere APP
First login your account in SBI Anywhere App.
Click on “services” on the homepage
Click on “Online Nomination” in services
Under this page, select “Transaction accounts” in the type of account
Choose saving account number
Next to your account number, CIF number will be displayed.