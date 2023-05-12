Home Loan processing fees reduced by 50% for Mother’s Day by SHFL – Check details

Home Loan processing fees discount: Shriram Housing Finance Limited (SHFL), today announced a 50% waiver on processing fees on home loans up to Rs 25 lakh for mothers. The special offer has been announced by the housing finance company to mark the Mother’s Day celebrations.

In a statement, SHFL said that the special offer will be available to potential customers who apply for the Home Loan via the company’s Direct2Customer app – SHFL ACE – which is available on the Android platform.

The special offer aims to make home loans from SHFL more accessible to women, especially mothers, it added.

“We are pleased to announce this special home loan processing fee waiver scheme for mothers on the occasion of Mother’s Day for the entire month of May. It’s a tribute to the mothers who efficiently balance various responsibilities and their role in nurturing and shaping lives. This initiative is a part of our commitment to empowering women to invest in their dream homes and secure their family’s futures. We hope to see more mothers availing of our special home loan scheme,” said Ravi Subramanian, MD & CEO of Shriram Housing Finance.

What’s the offer

SHFL is offering a special processing fee at 50% discount on home loans up to Rs 25 lakh.

As per the statement, this initiative is part of SHFL’s ongoing efforts to provide affordable and accessible housing finance solutions to its customers, especially women who have a strong credit track record.

Currently, the company has around 2000 loans outstanding amounting to around 5% of the loan book worth of loans taken by self-employed mother-son or mother-daughter duos.

The company said it has a strong presence in the self-employed segment across tier 3 and beyond regions and a wide range of home loan products. SHFL is committed to helping every Indian family realize their dream of owning a home.