International visitors attending the India’s AI Impact Summit 2026 in New Delhi will be able to make real‑time Person‑to‑Merchant (P2M) UPI payments without an Indian mobile number or bank account.

The National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI), the umbrella entity responsible for operating retail payments and settlement systems in India, has today extended the ‘UPI One World’ wallet services for international visitors from over 40 countries attending the India AI Impact Summit 2026 from 16–20 February in New Delhi.

NPCI has played a fundamental role in establishing the foundation for India’s rapidly growing digital payments ecosystem, projecting the country onto the global stage.

“Through this pilot initiative, inbound foreign travellers will be able to make seamless, secure, and real‑time Person‑to‑Merchant (P2M) UPI payments during their visit to India. Visitors can experience India’s culture and cuisine while using ‘Made in India’ UPI technology without an Indian mobile number or bank account,” the NPCI said in a statement today.

What is ‘UPI One World’ wallet service?

The ‘UPI One World’ wallet is available through authorised PPI (prepaid payment instrument) issuers at New Delhi International Airport and at the NPCI Pavilion (Hall 14, Stall number 14.16) in Bharat Mandapam.

“Travellers can load the wallet using various payment methods and make transactions by scanning UPI QR codes via the PPI-UPI application. This eliminates the need to carry cash or manage foreign exchange complexities. Any unused balance can be transferred back to the original payment source as per foreign exchange regulations,” the statement said.

How to avail ‘UPI One World’ service

-Download CheqUPI app by Transcorp via Play Store / App Store

-Complete the application form: a. Enter personal details – Mobile Number, Name, Email b. Upload documents – Passport, Visa

-Take a selfie in the app

-Set your UPI PIN; a unique UPI ID will be generated.

-Load your UPI One World wallet using an international Debit or Credit Card.

-Once submitted, the app is ready for payments.

-Load up to Rs 25,000 per transaction. A maximum of 2 wallet loadings are permitted per month, up to a total of Rs 50,000.

Sohini Rajola, Executive Director – Growth, NPCI said, “UPI is the world’s largest real‑time payment system. By extending the ‘UPI One World’ service to foreign guests at the India AI Impact Summit, we are providing a convenient way to experience India’s real‑time payments ecosystem and Made in India technology. This initiative also offers a glimpse into how smoother cross‑border payment systems can support a more connected global digital economy.”

This initiative by NPCI highlights India’s leadership in the global digital payments ecosystem and offers the international community a chance to engage with India’s Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI).

“Notably, in January 2026, UPI processed a record 21.70 billion transactions valued at Rs 28.33 lakh crore (USD 312 billion), reflecting the robust adoption and scale of India’s real-time payments system,” the statement said.

It, however, added that some countries have been excluded as per regulatory guidance for this ‘UPI One World’ service.