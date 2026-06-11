There’s been much debate on the fitment factor that the 8th Pay Commission is likely to recommend, and its impact on salary hikes for government employees. The final figure will reflect the government’s need to balance employee welfare against macroeconomic constraints, writes Pravin Kaushal.

What is a Pay Commission?

A Pay Commission is a government-appointed body that reviews and recommends revisions to the salaries, pensions, and service conditions of central government employees. India has had seven such Commissions since independence, implemented in 1956, 1973, 1986, 1996, 2006, and 2016. The 8th Central Pay Commission recommendations are expected to take effect from January 1, 2026. This will affect approximately 4.86 million central government employees and 6.79 million pensioners. Because the Centre’s decisions tend to set a benchmark, state governments frequently follow suit, making the 8th Pay Commission’s eventual report one of the most consequential documents in Indian public finance in a decade.



What is the fitment factor?

The mechanism by which pay revision actually happens is simple. Each Pay Commission applies a multiplier called the fitment factor to an employee’s existing basic pay to determine the revised basic pay.

The formula: New Basic Pay = Old Basic Pay × Fitment Factor

The 6th Pay Commission used a fitment factor of 1.86, raising the minimum basic salary from ₹3,050 to approximately ₹7,000. The 7th Pay Commission used 2.57, pushing the minimum from ₹7,000 to ₹18,000. Every employee from the lowest-ranked peon to the cabinet secretary received the same multiplier. This uniformity has been the defining feature of every past Commission.

IRTSA’s call for graded fitment factors

This is where the 8th Pay Commission debate departs from precedent. The Indian Railway Technical Supervisors Association (IRTSA), a key employee body participating in the Commission’s consultations, has proposed something historically unprecedented: five separate fitment factors calibrated to different pay levels.

Its rationale is straightforward. Different grades carry vastly different levels of responsibility, technical expertise, decision-making authority, risk, and supervisory burden. A single multiplier, IRTSA argues, fails to reward seniority and expertise adequately particularly for technical employees whose career progression is slow relative to their growing responsibilities.

The proposed structure is as follows:

Pay Level Proposed Fitment Factor Level 1 to 5 2.92 Level 6 to 8 3.50 Level 9 to 12 3.80 Level 13 to 16 4.09 Level 17 to 18 4.38

Why this is headline-grabbing

LEVEL 17 TO 18 officers belong to the highest echelon of the civil service, including the cabinet secretary who currently draw a basic pay of `2.5 lakh per month. Applying a fitment factor of 4.38 yields a revised basic pay of `10.95 lakh. Since `10.95 lakh is more than four times `2.5 lakh, some media reports have described this as a “400% salary hike.” Arithmetically, that framing is accurate. Analytically, it requires significant qualification.

Why ‘400%’ is misleading

Government salaries are not just equal to basic pay. They consist of basic pay plus Dearness Allowance (DA), House Rent Allowance (HRA), Travel Allowance (TA), and other components. The DA has grown substantially over the past decade: revised every six months in roughly 3% increments, it now stands at 60% of basic pay for most employees.

For a Level 17 officer with a basic pay of `2.5 lakh, a 60% DA alone adds `1.5 lakh, bringing the actual monthly salary to around `4 lakh before HRA and other allowances. The effective increase from `4 lakh to `10.95 lakh in basic pay is not 400%; it is closer to 2.5 times. Again, when a new Commission is implemented, the DA is reset to zero and begins climbing again from the revised base: a structural feature that moderates the apparent size of any headline increase.

This is not a minor caveat. It is the difference between understanding pay revision as a genuine restructuring of government compensation and misreading it as a windfall.

Other proposals

IRTSA’s proposal is only one voice in a wide-ranging conversation. The National Council (Staff Side) JCM has demanded a minimum basic pay of ₹69,000, a fitment factor of 3.83, and the restoration of the Old Pension Scheme (OPS). The Maharashtra Pension Body has called for a minimum pay of ₹65,000 with a fitment factor of 3.8. AITUC has demanded a fitment factor of at least 3.0, along with OPS revival and better pension benefits. Across the board, every employee organisation is pushing for the highest possible multiplier which is entirely rational from their perspective, even if collectively unrealistic.

Analysts and fiscal economists tend to converge on a more conservative range: a fitment factor somewhere between 2.28 and 2.86, reflecting the government’s need to balance employee welfare against macroeconomic constraints.

What can the govt do?

If the commission were to approve a fitment factor approaching 4.0, the consequences would ripple across the entire fiscal architecture. The central government’s salary bill would rise sharply. Higher salaries automatically produce higher pensions and larger family pension liabilities. Revenue growth may not match expenditure growth, squeezing space for welfare and infrastructure spending. The fiscal deficit would widen, increasing borrowing pressure.

This is why governments rarely accept employee demands in full. The final fitment factor is always a negotiated outcome shaped by fiscal prudence as much as by employee welfare.



The big impact

Pay commission cycles matter beyond their immediate beneficiaries. Higher disposable incomes for over a crore government households stimulate consumption in housing, automobiles, retail, and services. That demand stimulus carries genuine economic value, particularly in a consumption-driven economy. But unchecked salary expansion also carries inflationary risk and can crowd out productive investment.

The 8th Pay Commission, when it submits its report, will have to navigate this tension carefully. The final fitment factor, whatever it turns out to be, will say something important about the kind of fiscal compact India is building between its state and its workforce.

What it will almost certainly not be is 400%.

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