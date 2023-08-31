scorecardresearch
Follow Us
Today’s Top Stories
Pause slide

Credit card spends hit all-time high

The spends of SBI Cards and Payment Services, India’s only listed credit card issuer, rose 34.1% y-o-y to `26,011 crore in July. 

Written by Ajay Ramanathan
credit card, money
Outstanding credit cards rose 12% y-o-y to 89.9 million as on July 31. It stood at 88.7 million as on June 30.

Credit card spends hit an all-time high in July owing to a sharp rise in transactions on e-commerce websites. The spends rose nearly 25% year-on-year(y-o-y) to Rs 1.5 trillion in July, latest data showed. Month-on-month (m-o-m), the spends were up 5.5%.

E-commerce transactions clocked an all-time high of Rs 951.1 crore in July while transactions at point of sale terminals was at `496.3 crore in the month under review. Credit card spends rose 26% y-o-y in June.

Also Read

The spends by Axis Bank users rose 75.4% y-o-y to Rs 17,699 crore in July, the highest among all banks. Kotak Mahindra Bank’s credit card spends rose 52.1% y-o-y to `5,546 crore. For Bank of Baroda, it rose 65.3% y-o-y to Rs 2,122 crore in the month under review.

Also Read

The spends of SBI Cards and Payment Services, India’s only listed credit card issuer, rose 34.1% y-o-y to Rs 26,011 crore in July. 

Also Read

The spends market share of ICICI Bank and Axis Bank rose m-o-m whereas HDFC Bank’s spends market share fell. 

“Industry receivables to trailing spends (historically correlated with revolver mix) rebounded m-o-m to 12.7% (+50bps m-o-m), and is well above Jun e22 levels of 11.7%,” brokerage firm Jefferies said in a report.

“Stable to higher receivables to spends for the industry suggest revolver mix for the industry is likely bottoming out. We forecast revolver mix at SBI Cards to stay stable y-o-y at 24% in FY24,” the report added.

Outstanding credit cards rose 12% y-o-y to 89.9 million as on July 31. It stood at 88.7 million as on June 30.

More Stories on
Credit card
money

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 31-08-2023 at 02:00 IST

Stock Market Stats

Market Stats
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Indices Performance
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today

Related News

Photo Gallery

Latest News

Trending Topics

Assembly elections 2023
World cup 2023
Narendra Modi
GOLD RAte today
nifty 50
Nifty bank
hdfc bank share price
Chandrayaan 3 Live
Stock market quotes

Today’s Most Popular Stories ×
WEB STORIESNIFTY 50STOCK MARKET STATS