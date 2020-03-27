Making digital payments? Know if you should you sanitize credit card, debit card, smartphones

Coronavirus India update today: Experts suggest to sanitize credit card, debit card, smartphones

Making digital transactions, instead of cash, is being seen as one of the many ways with which the spread of Covid-19 disease can be slowed down. According to National Payment Corporation of India (NPCI), the use of digital payments can reduce social contact and reduce the chance of transmission of novel coronavirus. Digital transactions can be made using smartphones. However, some people may have no option but to use credit card and debit card for making payments or cash withdrawals from ATMs. As we know that the novel coronavirus spreads through surfaces. Hence, is it important to sanitize debit card, credit card or smartphones as well? FE Online talked to some experts in the fintech sector on this. Here’s what they said:

“It is important to thoroughly sanitise mobile phones at regular intervals to reduce the risk of contamination since it comes in contact with our faces and hands,” said

Anand Kumar Bajaj, MD & CEO, PayNearby. He also advised sanitising debit, credit and ATM cards, especially if used by someone other than the owner, since it could be swiped at crowded POS terminals or ATM machines.

Mandar Agashe, Founder, Sarvatra Technologies, also said that mobile phones need to be sanitised as frequently as needed whether you use it for UPI payments or other purposes. He further said, “Debit and credit cards need to be properly cleaned every time you use them in a public POS terminal and ATMs.”

Agashe even suggested a tips on which finger to use for punching PIN at ATMs or PoS machines. “Generally, for all public usage, it’s advisable to use the non-dominant hand and non-dominant finger of that hand. Eg: left hand for right-handed people and using ring finger instead of the index finger to enter the pin.”

The total number of Covid-19 cases in India has cross 700-mark, while 17 people have died after getting infected with novel coronavirus, according to the official data.