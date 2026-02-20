In a major relief for central government employees and pensioners, the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare has enhanced the medical reimbursement ceiling under CGHS and CS(MA) Rules from Rs 5 lakh to Rs 10 lakh. The new order allows Heads of Departments (HoDs) to settle eligible medical reimbursement claims up to Rs 10 lakh without consulting the Integrated Finance Division (IFD), provided the claims strictly follow prescribed CGHS rates and no relaxation of rules is involved.

The move is expected to significantly speed up the settlement of high-value medical claims and reduce procedural delays for employees and their families.

What the new Office Memorandum says

As per the Office Memorandum dated February 16, 2026, the government has re-examined the existing ceiling and decided to enhance it from Rs 5 lakh to Rs 10 lakh.

The order clearly states that Heads of Departments can now approve medical reimbursement cases up to Rs 10 lakh without consultation of IFD, provided no relaxation of CGHS/CS(MA) rules is involved. And entitlement is calculated strictly as per prescribed CGHS rates.

Earlier, the ceiling was increased from Rs 2 lakh to Rs 5 lakh in 2016. The latest revision doubles that limit again, reflecting rising healthcare costs and higher treatment expenses.

The memorandum has been issued with the concurrence of IFD and approval of the competent authority.

Why this matters for central government employees

For employees and pensioners covered under CGHS or CS(MA) Rules, medical reimbursement can sometimes involve large hospital bills — especially in cases of surgeries, cancer treatment, cardiac procedures or critical illnesses.

With the ceiling now raised to Rs 10 lakh, departments can clear high-value claims faster, fewer cases will need to be escalated for higher approval and processing time for eligible claims is likely to reduce.

However, it is important to note that this applies only when reimbursement is strictly as per CGHS rate lists. If any relaxation of rules is required, the existing approval process will still apply.

What is CGHS?

The Central Government Health Scheme (CGHS) provides comprehensive medical care to central government employees, pensioners and also certain autonomous and semi-government body employees. CGHS offers services such as OPD consultations, hospitalization, diagnostic tests, medicines, reimbursement for approved treatments.

The scheme operates through CGHS wellness centres and empanelled hospitals across major cities.

Under CS(MA) Rules, government employees posted in non-CGHS areas can also claim medical reimbursement.

Major CGHS updates in the last one year

-Over the past year, CGHS has seen several changes aimed at improving services and financial management:

-Revision of CGHS package rates for various procedures to reflect current market treatment costs.

-Expansion of empanelled hospital network in several cities.

-Digital initiatives to streamline beneficiary verification and claim tracking.

-Efforts to reduce claim processing delays and strengthen monitoring.

With healthcare inflation rising steadily, revision of rates and procedural ceilings has become necessary to ensure employees are not financially burdened during medical emergencies.

Impact of CGHS rate revisions

CGHS periodically revises its package rates for surgeries and treatments. While the government negotiates competitive rates with empanelled hospitals, medical costs in private hospitals have increased significantly in recent years.

The enhancement of the reimbursement ceiling to Rs 10 lakh aligns with rising hospital charges, increased cost of specialised treatments, and growing demand for advanced procedures.

For employees, this reduces the likelihood of partial settlements in high-value cases — as long as the claim is within approved CGHS rates.

What remains unchanged

The order does not change – eligibility criteria, CGHS subscription rules, treatment entitlement categories and rate lists.

It only enhances the financial delegation power of Heads of Departments for quicker settlement of claims.

Summing up…

The doubling of the medical reimbursement ceiling to Rs 10 lakh under CGHS and CS(MA) Rules is a significant administrative reform. While it does not alter the scheme’s benefits directly, it empowers departments to settle large claims more efficiently.

For central government employees and pensioners, this move offers greater financial comfort during serious medical situations — at a time when healthcare costs continue to rise.