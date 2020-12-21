Central Bank of India launches RuPay Select contactless debit card – Check features

Benefits such as complimentary Health check-ups, Gym, Golf, SPA and lounge access at selected centres besides Accidental Cover of Rs 10 lakh will be offered at no extra cost to customers.

In association with the National Payments Corporation of India, Central Bank of India has launched a variant of a contactless debit card – ‘RuPay Select’. The RuPay Debit Select Card will focus on customers’ lifestyle, fitness, rejuvenation, nutrition and personal care.

Central Bank RuPay Select Debit cardholders will be able to avail complimentary membership and concessional access to golf courses, gyms, spas and restaurants. Additionally, they would be entitled to discounted health check-ups with this National Common Mobility Debit Card (NCMC). These cards also come with features such as facilitating offline transactions in both transits as well as retail purchases.

MD and CEO, Pallav Mohapatra, Central Bank of India said, “Central bank is launching RUPAY SELECT DEBIT CARD, in association with NPCI, which is designed especially for a select category with wellness as a key feature. Customers having the select card will enjoy benefits such as complimentary Health check-ups, Gym, Golf, SPA and lounge access at selected centres besides Accidental Cover of Rs 10 lakh at no extra cost to customers.”

The Central Bank RuPay Debit Select Card comes up with features such as airport lounge access to more than 20 domestic and 500 international lounges along with accidental and permanent disability insurance cover up to 10 lakh.

Dilip Asbe, MD and CEO, NPCI says, “The RuPay Select Debit Cards reflect customers’ lifestyle – from complimentary lounge access, cashback to exclusive concierge services, it provides an enriching experience to the users. This Card is a step ahead by NPCI to ensure that customers get ‘select’ experience of exclusivity and superiority with safe as well as a hassle-free contactless payment option. RuPay Debit Select Card also adds a new dimension to our RuPay portfolio and we believe it would act as a change catalyst for the customers to follow the path of better wellbeing”.

The contactless Debit Card ‘RuPay Select’ was launched by the bank on the occasion of Bank’s Foundation Day. The bank also launched another customer utility product – FASTAG in association with OSTA. With this customer using FASTAG will not lose any interest by transmitting the funds into FASTAG account, instead, the customer will cross the Toll Plaza with Central Bank of India FASTAG based on recharge amount blocked in his savings account and the account will be debited on next day of the transaction.