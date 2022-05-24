BOB Financial and HPCL launch co-branded contactless RuPay Credit Card – Check features

BOB Financial and Hindustan Petroleum (HPCL) in partnership with National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI), have announced the launch of HPCL BoB co-branded contactless RuPay Credit Card. The card comes with various features including rewards for spending on utilities, grocery and departmental stores. This card can be used across merchants and ATMs globally through the JCB network. BOB Financial is a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Bank of Baroda (BoB).

Cardholders of HPCL BoB RuPay Contactless Credit Card will be able to earn up to 24 reward points (per Rs 150 spent) at HPCL fuel pumps and on the HP Pay app. In addition, cardholders will also benefit from a 1 per cent Fuel Surcharge Waiver on fuel purchases at HPCL pumps or on HP Pay. Customers who spend Rs 5,000 or more within 60 days of card issuance will get 2,000 bonus reward points.

Shailendra Singh, MD and CEO, BFSL says, “The collaboration with HPCL for this co-branded credit card will add more fuel to our growth momentum and help make Bank of Baroda Credit Card the card of choice for the customer. This fuel card has been thoughtfully constructed around the theme of ‘a Tankful of Happiness’, positioning it as more than just a credit card. The ecosystem of rewards, surcharge waiver, discounts, etc. in related spending categories will further enhance the value proposition of this co-branded credit card.”

The co-branded credit card will offer 10 reward points (per Rs 150 spent) on utilities, grocery and departmental stores and 2 reward points on other categories. The card also offers attractive discounts on movie ticket bookings. Cardholders will be entitled to 4 complimentary visits per year to domestic airport lounges.

Shri Sandeep Maheshwari, HPCL Executive Director – Retail says, “Customers can also enjoy the unique benefits of the card for their fuel and HP Gas purchases made through the HP Pay app. The co-branded credit card will further promote the digital payment ecosystem across HPCL retail outlets and help meet the expectations of the modern time with its innovative offerings to the customers.”

Praveena Rai, COO, NPCI says, “This initiative will help strengthen RuPay’s customer base across the country – thanks to its various strategic and attractive benefits in almost all shopping categories. This card has the potential to act as an empowering agent in taking retail purchases for customers to the next level, and at the same time encourage them to go cash-lite and contactless.”