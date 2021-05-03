  • MORE MARKET STATS

A one-stop destination for financial services: The future of the fintech industry

By: |
May 3, 2021 5:36 PM

With such noteworthy progress, it is no surprise that customer expectations are also on the rise. Increased internet penetration and smartphone usage have enabled people to fulfil almost all their financial requirements with the click of a button.

fi, digital payment, neobank, teen neo bank, neo bank, finin, Stash account, savings at an early age, recurring savings plans, smart teenagers, achieve financial independence, Split Bills function, settle bills easily, financially aware teenagers, personal card, smart money app, financial planning, money management skills, financially responsible adults, poor financial decisions, wealth creation, personal finance, RBI, RBI caution, fraudulent transactions, bank frauds, mobile numbers, toll free number, SBI, RBI,, digital payment, Unified Payments Interface, UPI, Aadhaar-enabled Payments System, AePS, Internet Banking, RBI caution borrowers, How can borrowers protect themselves, fraudulent lending apps, loan, unauthorized digital lending apps, illegal apps, illegal Chinese apps, KYC, NBFC, Playstore, Appstore, bank fraud Cheque safety tips know tips to fill cheque correctly and safely, Safer Internet Day 2021 beware of online fraud follow these safety tipsUnavailability of public transport, social distancing norms, limited working hours of the few banks present in the vicinity, and under-staffing at the bank branches added to their woes.

India’s fintech industry has shown a remarkable growth trajectory in recent times, having undergone a radical transformation. According to a recent report by Research and Markets, as of March 2020, India accounted for the highest fintech adoption rate, a whopping 87 per cent, out of all the emerging markets in the world, falling second only to China. In 2019, the fintech market in India was valued at over Rs 1,920 billion and is projected to cross Rs 6,207 billion by 2025, expanding at a CAGR of 22.7 per cent.

With such noteworthy progress, it is no surprise that customer expectations are also on the rise. Increased internet penetration and smartphone usage have enabled people to fulfil almost all their financial requirements with the click of a button. This is true for the vast majority of the country’s urban population. Gone are the days when we needed to make multiple trips to bank branches for various reasons – be it for simple functions such as cash/cheque deposit, or more extensive ones such as availing loans or credit cards. Today, all we need to do is simply open the relevant mobile application on our smartphones and almost every financial service is available under one roof. Tier-III, tier-IV cities, and India’s hinterlands, however, tell a different story.

Related News

Despite technological advancements in the fintech sector across the country, a significant percentage of the population, especially in rural regions require assistance when it comes to gaining access to a hassle-free experience to fulfil their financial requirements. To address this, leading industry players are ramping up their efforts to ensure that citizens even in remote pockets of India can have frictionless experiences by acting as one-stop destinations offering a plethora of services.

The COVID-19 predicament

When we consider the growth of fintech in 2020, we simply cannot overlook the pandemic. The devastating impact of the outbreak has significantly lowered cash transactions in urban cities owing to safety concerns. But in rural areas, a vast majority of people rely on cash for their day-to-day transactions – be it purchasing groceries, or even paying for transport. Aside from this, the older generation in the hinterlands might require assistance when it comes to meeting their everyday financial requirements such as withdrawing cash or availing a loan or even for insurance.

The pandemic not only brought the world to a complete standstill but also created an adverse impact on millions of people in remote areas by cutting off their access to the outside world due to a series of lockdowns. Unavailability of public transport, social distancing norms, limited working hours of the few banks present in the vicinity, and under-staffing at the bank branches added to their woes.

For instance, a small-time farmer in a remote village in UP or Odisha relies largely on cash to sell his produce at the local mandi, paying octroi and to purchase other groceries at the markets. And bank branches might not be easily accessible. Since the onset of the pandemic, due to strict social distancing norms, public transportation has been halted temporarily, making it nearly impossible for him to access the bank and deposit/ withdraw cash to/from his account.

All in one solution

The above-mentioned array of challenges created a considerable gap in banking facilities and posed numerous challenges for those in the country’s hinterlands. It became nearly impossible to even carry out their day-to-day transactions, and the process of visiting banks and withdrawing cash was tedious. Aiming to bridge the gap and improve financial inclusion across the country, companies in the fintech sector, particularly start-ups began to visit the homes of people in remote pockets of the country to assist them with their everyday financial needs.

Right from doorstep cash delivery to insurance coverage, Recharges & Bill payments and even, emerging fintech players are offering almost all financial services under a single umbrella, right at the customer’s doorstep. These all-in-one solutions have addressed the financial problems faced by India’s rural population to a large extent enabling them to withdraw cash through AePS (Aadhar-enabled Payment Systems) and perform other transactions from the comfort of their homes with sufficient assistance from banking correspondents and agents.

To sum it up, technology is advancing at a breakneck pace bringing us ground-breaking fin-tech innovations that guarantee convenience and safety, not just in metro cities but in the hinterlands of the country as well. That being said, the future of the fintech industry will certainly include all-in-one payment solutions that simplify the overall process of banking.

by Amit Nigam, COO and Executive Director of BANKIT

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. MONEY
  3. A one-stop destination for financial services The future of the fintech industry
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Get IFSC Code for any Bank Branch in India

Popular banks

Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Ageas Federal Life Insurance launches Saral Pension: Check features
2ICICI Prudential Healthcare ETF NFO opens May 06 – Check whom it suits
3Airtel Payments Bank increases interest on deposits over Rs. 1 lakh – Check details