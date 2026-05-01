The first meeting between the 8th Central Pay Commission (CPC) and employee representatives has kicked off with a strong set of demands, ranging from a sharp increase in minimum pay to scrapping of the National Pension System (NPS).

According to a communication shared by Shiv Gopal Mishra, Secretary, National Council (Staff Side), Joint Consultative Machinery (NC-JCM), the Standing Committee met the Commission on April 28, 2026 and presented the key points of its memorandum.

The meeting assumes significance as the 8th Pay Commission is expected to revise salaries, allowances and pensions for nearly 45 lakh central government employees and about 69 lakh pensioners.

Minimum pay, fitment factor take centre stage

At the heart of the demands is a steep revision in minimum pay. The Staff Side has proposed raising it from the current Rs 18,000 to Rs 69,000, arguing that the existing level does not reflect present-day living costs.

Based on this, a fitment factor of 3.83 times has been suggested for revising salaries and pensions.

The calculation, as explained in the memorandum, factors in a five-member family, higher nutritional requirements and modern-day expenses such as technology.

Push for higher annual increment, faster promotions

Employees have also sought a significant change in how salary grows over time.

-Annual increment proposed at 6% of basic pay (currently 3%)

-Five promotions in a 30-year career to address stagnation

If promotions are delayed, assured progression under ACP. The Staff Side has also demanded two additional increments on promotion, saying this would better reward career progression.

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Allowances, advances and leave: What employees want

The memorandum calls for a broad revision of allowances and benefits:

-All allowances to be increased by three times, with focus on HRA, CEA and risk allowance

-Allowances to be linked with Dearness Allowance (DA)

-Interest-free advances, including festival and vehicle loans

Leave-related changes such as encashment up to 600 days and new provisions like paternity leave, menstrual leave and parent care leave.

NPS withdrawal a key demand

One of the most significant proposals relates to pensions.

The Staff Side has sought withdrawal of the National Pension System (NPS), scrapping of the Unified Pension Scheme (UPS) and restoration of the old non-contributory pension system.

In its communication, it argued that the idea of “unfunded pension” is not justified, as employees had earlier foregone contributory provident fund benefits to opt for pensions.

Pensioners’ issues also highlighted

The demands are not limited to serving employees. Pensioners’ concerns were also flagged, including introduction of One Rank One Pension (OROP) for civilian employees, periodic revision of pensions, restoration of commuted pension after 11 years, and call for more consultations with 8th CPC.

The Staff Side has urged the Commission to hold more frequent meetings and wider consultations, including with departmental associations across ministries such as railways, defence and income tax.

It also requested the Commission to visit field units and remote locations to better understand working conditions before finalising its recommendations.

What next?

Responding to the presentation, the Commission assured that more meetings will be scheduled, associations will get time to present their views and all demands will be examined carefully.

It also indicated that a decision on extending the deadline for submission of memorandums may be taken soon.

Summing up…

The first round of discussions suggests that the 8th Pay Commission could see aggressive demands on pay hikes, career progression and pension reforms, setting the stage for detailed negotiations in the coming months.

Disclaimer:

This article is based on a communication shared by Shiv Gopal Mishra, Secretary, National Council (Staff Side), Joint Consultative Machinery (NC-JCM), regarding discussions with the 8th Central Pay Commission. The proposals mentioned are demands placed by employee representatives and have not been approved by the government or the Commission. Readers are advised to wait for official recommendations and notifications before drawing conclusions or making financial decisions.