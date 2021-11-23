5 benefits of group health insurance policy for employees

The employer may be able to sponsor partially while the major responsibility lies with the employee.

There were close to 30,825 health insurance complaints in FY 2019-20.

At a time when the healthcare sector is largely private-owned – the above number does not give us any direction to purchase a health insurance policy. But when it is offered as a workplace benefit, people tend to acknowledge and take it up with both hands.

Sanchit Malik, Co-Founder and CEO, Pazcare, says, “You are now not anymore talking to the insurance providers but your HR’s to manage your claims and policies. All you need to do while hospitalization is to intimate your HR team and they will ensure you get complete care and support as mentioned in your policy.”

Besides, there are a lot of other benefits when you get group health insurance from your employers.

Here is how you can benefit from your health insurance policy;

Low Cost – Usually group health plans are cheaper than individual retail ones – the reason being the premium amount is shared among the employees.

Family coverage – In a normal case scenario, Malik points out, “policies have to be bought individually for all the members of one’s family. But with group health insurance, one can choose to include whomever they want to along with them.” The same experience is ensured for all.

Easy claim – During hospitalization, instead of running around health insurance providers, you can just intimate your HR team and they will ensure your claims are processed. With group health insurance policies, one can also go cashless all the time.

Detailed coverage information – No more skimming and trying to understand legal documents. Malik says, “The Group Health Insurance partners will explain the inclusions and exclusions in simpler terms and help one be more prepared for any treatments.”

Ability to add flexible benefits – On top of your group insurance policy you can add additional benefits as and when you want. You can either increase the sum insured or cover additional members and this will stay with you even if you leave your current company.

With the group insurance policies, according to Malik of Pazcare, it is important to add and cover parents – the employer may be able to sponsor partially while the major responsibility lies with the employee. For spouses, however, the coverage is almost default and is given by the employer.