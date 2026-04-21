In the previous edition of our ‘Invest Smart’ column, we explored whether ‘small savings schemes still deserve a place in your portfolio’ and if now is the right time to invest in them. At its core, that discussion was about a familiar investor instinct—seeking safety, often at the cost of long-term growth. In this week’s edition, we take that conversation forward and address a deeper confusion many salaried individuals face: choosing between EPF, NPS, and mutual funds.

For most salaried individuals, their investment journey often begins without much conscious thought. The EPF (Employee Provident Fund), deducted from salary every month, provides a “safe” starting point. As tax season approaches, discussions about the National Pension System (NPS) too intensify – highlighting its additional Rs 50,000 tax deduction under Section 80CCD(1B), of course over and above the Rs 1.5 lakh investment limit under the Section 80C of the Old Tax Regime. Meanwhile, mutual funds are portrayed as a wealth creation tool, promising higher returns over the long term.

This is where the confusion begins.

Most people fall into one of two camps – they either rely solely on EPF, assuming retirement planning is complete or they chase high returns by moving directly towards mutual funds.

The result? Your investment decision gets trapped in a ‘safety Vs growth’ dilemma.

The problem isn’t too many options. The problem is that you pit each option against the others as if only one can be the “right” choice. This mindset leaves your portfolio incomplete.

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Where does this confusion come from?

The confusion doesn’t come from external sources, it arises from our investment habits.

EPF is already in place, so you take it for granted. It rarely captures your focus. When tax season arrives, NPS suddenly looks appealing with its extra benefits. And mutual funds? Charts displaying returns, SIP calculators and success stories promising ‘12% to 15% returns and even more’ are everywhere.

Gradually, your entire focus narrows to one metric, i.e. returns.

EPF: 8.25% (current rate of interest)

NPS: Market-linked

Mutual Funds: (Potentially 12% or higher over the long term, provided you remain invested in equity funds)

Hidden within this comparison lies the biggest mistake.

You overlook that these three investments serve different purposes. One offers stability, another provides structure, and the third delivers growth. When you measure everything solely by returns, you fail to grasp what that investment is actually doing for you.

This is where poor financial decisions begin.

The cost of getting it wrong

Imagine this. You come across stories of equity mutual funds delivering 12–15% returns and decide to put most of your money there, even ignoring safer options like EPF. It feels like the smarter move, until markets fall.

When equities correct sharply, like they did post Covid in 2020, your portfolio value drops fast. You start worrying, panic sets in, and you exit at the worst possible time. What took years to build gets eroded in weeks and recovery takes much longer.

Meanwhile, EPF — untouched and ignored — kept compounding at around 8.25%. The ‘boring’ investment you probably thought had quietly outperformed your panic-driven equity strategy.

The lesson? The best investment isn’t always the one with the highest potential return. It’s the one you can stick with.

Change mindset: Focus on role, not returns

The question shouldn’t be which investment yields higher returns, but rather what specific role does each play in your portfolio?

EPF: The foundation you barely notice

The EPF’s automatic monthly deductions, government-backed over 8% returns, and long-term compounding quietly build a robust foundation. Most importantly, it requires no active decision-making.

Simply put: EPF isn’t exciting and that’s precisely its strength.

NPS: The tool that structures your retirement

NPS blends equity and debt, offering an extra Rs 50,000 tax deduction under Section 80CCD(1B) over and above Rs 1.5 lakh 80C limit (if not exhausted in other Old Scheme tax-saving investments). But its true role is instilling discipline. Yes, NPS locks your money until your retirement but that’s the point. It prevents the impulsive withdrawals that derail most retirement plans.

In short: NPS keeps you, by design, on track toward retirement.

Mutual funds: The growth engine

Equity mutual funds have the potential to outpace inflation over the long term, particularly through SIPs. But they come with volatility, which is why many investors exit midway.

The bottom line: Mutual funds generate returns, but only if you exercise patience.

When you view these instruments through the lens of their specific roles, the need for comparison vanishes and a sound strategy emerges.

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The numbers don’t lie: Why you need all three

Let’s make this concrete. Assume you’re 30 years old with 30 years until retirement:

Scenario 1: EPF Only

Rs 5,000/month at 8.25% (existing rate) for 30 years = Rs 79 lakh

Safe, but insufficient for a comfortable retirement in an inflating economy.

Scenario 2: Mutual funds only

Rs 5,000/month at 12% for 30 years = Rs 1.76 crore

Sounds great on paper, but only if you don’t panic-sell during downturns (which most people do).

Scenario 3: The combination of EPF and NPS, but no mutual funds

Rs 5,000/month at 8.25% (existing rate) for 30 years = Rs 79 lakh

NPS: Rs 2,000/month at 10% (mixed equity/debt) = Rs 45 lakh

Total retirement corpus: Rs 1.24 crore

Scenario 4: The combination of all three – EPF, NPS and mutual funds

EPF: Rs 5,000/month at 8.25% = Rs 79 lakh

Mutual funds: Rs 5,000/month at 12% = Rs 1.76 crore

NPS: Rs 2,000/month at 10% (mixed equity/debt) = Rs 45 lakh

Total retirement corpus: Rs 3 crore

Plus, you get:

Stability from EPF (survives every market crash)

Tax savings from NPS (Rs 50,000 extra deduction annually)

Growth from mutual funds (beats inflation over time)

Neither EPF, NPS, nor mutual funds could achieve this alone. Together, they create a system that’s greater than the sum of its parts.

Also investors must remember that returns from these investments may vary over time, especially from NPS and mutual funds as they are equity market linked products. Even, EPF rates are reviewed by the government from time to time, which means the value of corpus may change with change in rates and market conditions.

Your action plan: The combination strategy

Step 1: Treat EPF as your base

Don’t overlook it. It’s already building a stable, compounding foundation. Consider it the bedrock of your retirement planning—untouchable and automatic.

Step 2: Use NPS thoughtfully

NPS isn’t for everyone, but it’s valuable if:

You want an extra Rs 50,000 tax deduction (saves Rs 15,600/year in taxes at 30% bracket)

You’re comfortable with a lock-in until age 60

You need forced discipline to stay invested

Think of it as a ‘retirement fund’ — restrictive, yes, but it keeps you safe.

Step 3: Add mutual funds for growth

Position mutual funds as your growth engine. Invest regularly via SIPs and calibrate equity exposure based on your age and risk appetite. This component enables your portfolio to outpace inflation.

How the balance shifts over time

Investing isn’t a one-time decision. As you age, the role of EPF, NPS, and mutual funds should evolve:

In your 20s-30s:

EPF: Mandatory contribution (continues automatically)

Mutual funds: 70-80% equity exposure via SIPs

NPS: Optional (unless you need the tax break)

Your greatest asset is time. Focus on growth.

In your 40s:

EPF: Continues building your base

Mutual funds: 50-60% equity, rest in balanced/debt funds

NPS: 20-30% of portfolio (retirement is closer, structure matters)

A

Responsibilities mount—home, children’s education, loans. Balance becomes essential.

In your 50s and beyond:

EPF: Core stability layer

Mutual funds: Reduce equity to 30-40%

NPS/Debt: Increased focus as you approach withdrawal

Shift from growth to capital preservation. Let EPF and NPS anchor your portfolio.

Key takeaway: The ideal mix evolves with age, but there’s always a place for all three.

Remember, the above scenarios are based on generalised assumptions and they too vary from person to person.

The real difference-maker: Behavior, not returns

On paper, Mutual funds often show higher returns than EPF or NPS. In reality, most investors don’t realize those returns. The reason? Behavior.

EPF succeeds because it requires no intervention. Money is deducted automatically, you can’t withdraw it easily, and it grows undisturbed. NPS works similarly as withdrawal rules and lock-in periods force you to stay invested.

Mutual funds depend entirely on your discipline. When markets fall, people panic. When markets rise, they enter too late. The math of returns is sound, but investor behavior sabotages the outcome.

This is why simply looking at returns isn’t enough. You must also understand which vehicle keeps you disciplined—because that’s what ultimately determines your wealth.

In conclusion: Don’t compare, build a system

Your goal shouldn’t be to find the “best” investment, but to build a system that works over time.

EPF gives you stability, NPS provides structure and discipline, and mutual funds add growth potential. All three have limitations. But when combined, those limitations become mutual strengths.

Investors hunt for the “perfect” product — one with high returns, low risk, and tax savings all at once. That product doesn’t exist.

The simple truth: Wealth isn’t built through a single “right choice,” but through the right combination of assets and consistent discipline.

Disclaimer:

This article is for informational purposes only and is not intended as investment or financial advice. Investment decisions should be based on individual financial goals, risk appetite, and time horizon. The examples and scenarios used are illustrative in nature and do not guarantee similar outcomes. Readers are advised to consult a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions. Mutual fund investments are subject to market risks, and past performance does not indicate future returns.