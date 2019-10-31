YES Bank share price up 38% after announcement of binding offer worth $1.2 billion from global investor

The bank also said it was in advanced talks with other investors.

YES Bank share price surged 38 per cent after the private lender announced that it has received a binding offer from a global investor. The stock touched an intraday high of Rs 78.70 from the previous close after the announcement of an offer from a global investor for an investment of $ 1.2 billion through fresh issuance of equity shares. The bank also said it was in advanced talks with other investors. “The Bank had informed the exchanges that the Bank had received strong interest from multiple foreign as well as domestic private equity and strategic investors for the capital raise and remains firmly on course to raising growth capital subject to necessary approvals,” YES Bank said in an exchange filing on Thursday.

On October 17, 2019, YES Bank share price had surged over 17 per cent a day after a report said that industrialists Sunil Mittal and Sunil Munjal have shown interest to buy a stake in the troubled private sector lender. Bharti Enterprises Chairman Sunil Mittal and Hero Group founder promoter Sunil Munjal may acquire up to 5 per cent stake in private capacity in YES Bank, with another five could be sold to private investors, ET Now had reported. However, Bharti Enterprises later refuted the media report.

Meanwhile, the market benchmark BSE Sensex surged over 293 points to hit its record intraday high of 40,344.99 on Thursday led by a rally in index heavyweights Infosys, SBI, HDFC Bank and TCS. After opening on a strong note, the 30-share index was trading 263.69 points, or 0.66 per cent, higher at 40,315.56 in the morning session. The broader NSE Nifty too advanced 71.85 points, or 0.61 per cent, to 11,915.95. The top gainers in the Sensex pack included SBI, Infosys, Tata Motors, Yes Bank and Sun Pharma, rising up to 4.35 per cent.