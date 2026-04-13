Indian markets are set to open under pressure on April 13 after the United States and Iran failed to reach a truce following prolonged negotiations in Islamabad, just as equities had staged a sharp recovery last week. The big question now is can the Nifty defend last week’s levels.

The talks, led by US Vice President JD Vance, ended without agreement after nearly 21 hours, with Vance saying, “The bad news is that we have not reached an agreement, and I think that’s bad news for Iran much more than it’s bad news for the United States of America,” while also adding, “We need to see an affirmative commitment that they will not seek a nuclear weapon and they will not seek the tools that would enable them to quickly achieve a nuclear weapon.”

Talks fail, crude back in focus

The failure to secure a deal keeps key concerns unresolved, particularly around nuclear commitments and control over the

, which puts crude oil back at the centre of market attention and sets a cautious tone for risk assets globally.

Nifty at a crucial level after sharp rebound

Hariprasad K, Founder of Livelong Wealth and a SEBI-registered Research Analyst, said the recent rally is now facing a serious test, noting, “The Nifty 50 enters the upcoming week at a critical inflexion point. After staging a sharp recovery and reclaiming the 24,000 mark, the market had begun to reflect cautious optimism. However, the collapse of peace talks between the United States and Iran has materially altered the near-term outlook, reintroducing the risk of a sharp risk-off reversal.”

Experts call for caution

On the technical front, Ajit Mishra, Senior Vice President, Research at Religare Broking, said, “The index has witnessed a swift recovery and has retraced nearly four weeks of losses, indicating potential for further upside towards the 24,300–24,700 zone,” but cautioned that, “Traders should maintain a positive yet cautious stance, with the index needing to hold decisively above the key level of 23,500 (20 DEMA),” and added, “With volatility expected to remain elevated, adopting a hedged strategy and focusing on stock-specific opportunities will be crucial.”

Amol Athawale, Vice President, Technical Research at Kotak Securities, said, “We are of the view that the short-term market outlook has changed to positive from negative, but buying on corrections and selling on rallies would be the ideal strategy for traders,” adding that, “On the downside, 23,700 and 23,500 would act as key support zones, while 24,200 and 24,500 could serve as key resistance levels for the bulls,” and warning that, “However, below 23,500, the uptrend would become vulnerable. Below this level, traders may prefer to exit their long positions.”

With the weekly expiry preponed to April 13 due to a market holiday, Hariprasad also noted that, “Any resurgence in volatility could sharply reprice options, creating a challenging environment for directional traders and favouring more tactical, short-duration strategies.”

Conclusion

The market had just regained strength after last week’s rally, but the breakdown in US–Iran talks brings fresh uncertainty into the opening session, with the Nifty’s ability to hold the 24,000 mark likely to set the tone for the day.

Disclaimer: This report contains market analysis and technical projections regarding global geopolitical events and their impact on benchmark indices. While the insights are provided by SEBI-registered analysts, these views are for informational purposes only and do not constitute a specific offer or solicitation to buy or sell securities. Investors should consult a qualified financial advisor to assess individual risk appetite and the suitability of any investment strategy in the context of heightened market volatility and fluctuating crude oil prices.

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