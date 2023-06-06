scorecardresearch
Where is share market headed after Nifty closes below 18600, Bank Nifty above 44160; check support, resistance

NSE Nifty 50 and BSE Sensex settled on a flat note. Nifty 50 support is placed at 18400-18500 while resistance at 18750-18800. Bank Nifty support seen at 43900-43700 while resistance at 44400.

Written by Yash Sadhak Shrivastava
Nifty, Bank Tomorrow
Sectorally, Bank Nifty rose 0.14%, Nifty Auto jumped 1.09% and Nifty Realty surged 1.19% while Nifty IT tanked 1.88%.

Benchmark indices, NSE Nifty 50 and BSE Sensex ended flat on Tuesday. The NSE Nifty 50 concluded at 18,599 and BSE Sensex at 62,792.88. In sectoral indices, Bank Nifty rose 62.90 points or 0.14% to 44,164.55, Nifty Auto jumped 159.25 points or 1.09% to 14,729.50 and Nifty Realty surged 5.85 points or 1.19% to 498.40 while Nifty IT tanked 549.70 points or 1.88% to 28,689.05. The top gainers on Nifty 50 were UltraTech Cement, Divis Lab, Kotak bank, Grasim and Tata Motors while the losers were Tech Mahindra, Infosys, TCS, Wipro and ONGC.

“The domestic market experienced profit booking due to selling pressure in the IT sector. IT stocks witnessed a decline in anticipation of further downward revision in spending. However, a rally in auto and banks helped to recover the losses. Going ahead an important influencer will be the commentary on growth and inflation forecasts by the RBI following its MPC meeting given the general consensus that rate pause will continue,” said Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services.

Where are NSE Nifty 50, Bank Nifty headed?

Nifty support at 18400-18500; resistance at 18750-18800

NSE Nifty 50 displayed a Doji pattern, indicating uncertainty among traders. To maintain the interest of the bulls, it is crucial for the Nifty to hold the levels of 18,400-18,450, while resistance is expected at 18,750-18,800. According to volume profile analysis, there is a strong support zone between 18,400-18,500 for the Nifty Index,” said Ameya Ranadive, Equity Research Analyst at Choice Broking.

Bank Nifty support at 43900-43700; resistance at 44400

Bank Nifty support levels are anticipated at 43,900-43,700, while resistance is placed at 44,400. Caution should be exercised as the market currently lacks a clear trend. Traders and investors need to remain vigilant and monitor the support and resistance levels closely in order to make informed decisions,” said Ameya Ranadive, Equity Research Analyst at Choice Broking.

First published on: 06-06-2023 at 16:08 IST

Stock Market