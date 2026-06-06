The domestic equity markets saw a significant fall this week. The Nifty 50 and Sensex fell over 0.96% and 0.83%, respectively, for the week.

However, several top research houses, including Nomura, Jefferies, Nuvama, Citi, Motilal Oswal, and JM Financial, shared their latest recommendations for key stocks amid a falling market, and we shortlisted 10 stocks across sectors.

Motilal Oswal on Titan

Motilal Oswal maintained a ‘Buy’ rating on Titan, with a target price of Rs 5,250, implying 23.8% upside. The brokerage pointed to Titan’s plans to significantly expand its jewellery business, gain market share in a still-fragmented industry and scale emerging businesses over the next four years.

The brokerage said Titan’s strategy remains centred on strengthening its position in organised jewellery retail while using premiumisation, store expansion and brand-led growth to drive earnings over the medium term.

Jefferies on Poonawalla Fincorp

Jefferies has given a ‘Buy’ rating to Poonawalla Fincorp. The brokerage house believes that the non-banking financial company (NBFC) may be entering a new growth phase after a major strategic overhaul. The brokerage has initiated coverage on Poonawalla Fincorp with a target price of Rs 490. This implies an upside potential of nearly 23% from the current market price.

According to the Jefferies report, a combination of new leadership, product expansion, stronger underwriting standards and network growth could help the company deliver one of the fastest growth rates among large NBFCs over the next few years.

JM Financial on Emmvee Photovoltaic Power

JM Financial has maintained its ‘Buy’ rating on Emmvee Photovoltaic Power. The brokerage firm has revised its target price of Rs 377 on the stock, implying an upside of 24%.

“Emmvee is seen as the most experienced TOPCon cell manufacturer, commanding an EBITDA/Wp of Rs 5.8, driven by a 51% integration level in FY26, approximately rising to 59% by FY28,” JM Financial noted. TOPCon stands for Tunnel Oxide Passivated Contact – a more energy-efficient solar cell manufacturing architecture.

Motilal Oswal on ICICI Bank

Motilal Oswal reiterated its ‘Buy’ rating on ICICI Bank and set a target price of Rs 1,750. Based on the current market price, the target implies an upside potential of about 41%.

The brokerage house believes ICICI Bank is entering its next phase of growth with several factors working in its favour. While the stock has delivered a relatively subdued performance over the last year amid foreign investors’ selling across the banking sector, Motilal Oswal expects the bank’s operational strength to eventually reflect in its valuation.

Citi on Hitachi Energy

Citi initiated coverage on Hitachi Energy India with a ‘Buy’ rating and a target price of Rs 46,700, indicating an upside of around 29%.

The brokerage said the company remains the market leader in high-voltage and high-voltage direct current equipment. Citi expects Hitachi Energy India to be among the biggest beneficiaries of upcoming HVDC projects because of its established market position and higher probability of securing near-term project wins.

Nomura on CG Power and Industrial Solutions

Nomura maintained a ‘Buy’ rating on CG Power and Industrial Solutions with a target price of Rs 1,050, implying upside of 19.4%.

The brokerage said India’s upcoming data centre buildout is expected to create substantial demand for electrical infrastructure. According to Nomura, electrical systems account for about 42% of total data centre capital expenditure, making them the largest spending category within a project.

The brokerage said data centre projects require higher reliability standards and more specialised engineering than conventional commercial developments. According to Nomura, this is helping suppliers like CG Power secure premium pricing and longer-term demand visibility.

Jefferies on Patanjali Foods

Jefferies has retained its ‘Buy’ rating on Patanjali Foods with a target price of Rs 560, implying a potential upside of 23%. The brokerage said the company’s March quarter performance was impacted by weaker-than-expected profitability in the Foods and Fast-Moving Consumer Goods business and a high base in edible oils margins, though it sees improving conditions ahead.

Patanjali Foods reported revenue growth of 15% year-on-year during the March quarter, driven by volume growth and higher realisations in edible oils. Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) declined 14% year-on-year to Rs 445.4 crore, coming in below Jefferies’ estimates.

Nuvama on Titagarh Rail Systems

Nuvama Institutional Equities has retained its ‘Buy’ rating on Titagarh Rail Systems and revised its target price to Rs 1,089. This indicates an upside potential of nearly 36% from the current market price.

According to the brokerage report, near-term challenges in wagon ordering may continue, but several large railway and metro projects could support the company’s long-term growth trajectory.

Titagarh Rail Systems reported a 14% year-on-year decline in revenue and a 53% drop in profit after tax during the March quarter.

Motilal Oswal on Shriram Finance

Motilal Oswal reiterated its ‘Buy’ rating on Shriram Finance and assigned a target price of Rs 1,175 per share. Based on the current market price, the target implies a potential upside of around 29%.

Motilal Oswal, in its report, noted that Shriram Finance is entering a new phase of growth supported by a stronger capital base, improving funding profile and a diversified lending business. A major factor behind the brokerage’s positive view is the strategic partnership with Japan-based financial giant Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (MUFG).

Nomura on Gujarat Gas

Nomura retained its ‘Buy’ rating on Gujarat Gas, while raising the price target to Rs 511 from Rs 390. This translates to an upside potential of 20% from the current market price.

Gujarat Gas’ near-term earnings are expected to be driven by a robust recovery in industrial volumes in the key Morbi cluster (reaching 8 million metric standard cubic metres per day by May 2026), primarily due to the non-availability of propane.

Margins for the City Gas Distribution (CGD) entity are expected to increase because the amalgamation allows for the consolidation of trading margins that were previously accrued by the unlisted Gujarat State Petroleum Corporation (GSPC).

Conclusion

The recommendations point toward strong business fundamentals, sector-specific growth drivers, and improving earnings visibility. While broader market sentiment remained weak, leading brokerages continue to identify opportunities across sectors such as financials, consumer, energy, railways, industrials, and renewables.

Disclaimer: Investment recommendations, buy/sell/hold ratings, target prices, and projected returns mentioned in this article are equity research findings compiled by third-party brokerage houses and do not constitute personal investment advice or an offer or solicitation to buy or sell securities. Equities and market-linked instruments carry substantial risk, including structural volatility in infrastructure, financial, or manufacturing sectors. Financialexpress.com does not independently verify, guarantee, or validate these projections or targets; readers are strongly advised to conduct thorough independent due diligence and consult a SEBI-registered financial advisor before making any financial decisions.