The indices held firm through the first half of the session on April 10, 2026, though the underlying activity showed a clear divide rather than any uniform strength across sectors. The Nifty hovered around 24,000, while the Sensex is trading around 700 points higher.

The direction at the top looked stable, yet individual counters told a more uneven story, with selling pressure concentrated in information technology stocks and steady accumulation visible in select financials, healthcare names, and high-momentum counters.

Here are the top movers and shakers at this hour:

TCS

Tata Consultancy Services share price fell over 3% to Rs 2,504.10 by midday after its March quarter revenue growth was muted in constant currency terms. The margin outlook was also relatively disappointing.

The development came after the tech major reported its quarterly earnings for the fourth quarter. While the headline profit numbers saw double-digit growth on a year-on-year basis, the street is worried about the subdued growth outlook and margins missing estimates.

K. Krithivasan stated that the company is entering the new fiscal year with positive momentum driven by deal wins and indicated that earlier pressures have largely eased, while also noting that the West Asia situation would have a limited impact restricted to specific client segments. The reaction suggests that the sector is not being rewarded for stability at this stage, with sentiment weighing more heavily than reported performance.

Wipro

Wipro share price rose about 2.87% then traded marginally in red by midday, after the company announced that its board will consider a proposal for buyback of equity shares at its meeting scheduled for April 15-16, 2026. The movement followed a pattern already established over the years, as the company has repeatedly used buybacks to return capital.

Between 2016 and 2023, Wipro executed multiple such programmes, including a Rs 12,000 crore buyback in 2023, and that track record continues to influence expectations.

Ola Electric Mobility

Ola Electric Mobility share price gained about 6.66% to Rs 38.74 by midday, with the move forming part of a broader surge that has unfolded over recent days. The stock has climbed around 28% in the past five sessions and has gained 60.5% since the beginning of April.

Despite this strong run, the longer-term trend remains uneven, with the stock still down 23% over six months and showing a year-to-date gain of just over 2%. The market capitalisation stands near Rs 16,889.07 crore.

Shriram Finance

Shriram Finance Ltd. share price rose about 2.78% to Rs 1,024 by midday, supported by updates related to credit ratings as per various media reports. The stock eased slightly from its peak but maintained positive momentum through midday, suggesting that the buying interest remained intact.

Groww (Billionbrains Garage Ventures)

Billionbrains Garage Ventures, the parent company of Groww, advanced about 5.3% by midday an all-time high amid strong trading volumes. Around 2 crore shares were traded early in the session, pushing turnover beyond Rs 400 crore.

The stock has gained nearly 20% over the last three sessions, about 50% over six months, and roughly 25% since the beginning of the year, indicating sustained participation rather than a short-lived spike.

SpiceJet

Spicejet Ltd. share price hit 5% upper circuit at Rs 12.27 by midday, despite a UK court directing the airline to pay around Rs 70 crore to Sunbird France 02 SAS in relation to unpaid lease rentals and maintenance dues.

The case involves dues dating back to 2020 and 2022, with the lessor having repossessed engines earlier after issuing default notices. The airline did not participate in the proceedings, and further legal action in Indian courts is expected as lessors move to enforce the order.

The stock has risen about 15.6% over three sessions and 26% so far in April, following a decline of over 39% in March, while longer-term losses remain steep across three-month, one-year, and five-year periods.

Meesho

Meesho Ltd. share price gained about 8.5% to Rs 165.85 by midday, continuing its upward move from the previous day while showing some moderation after the initial surge.

Trading volumes increased sharply, with around 50 million shares exchanged compared to 4.5 million in the prior session, indicating a significant rise in market activity around the stock.

Park Medi World

Park Medi World share price gained about 5.6% to Rs 215.8 by midday, after the company launched a multi-super specialty hospital in Panchkula and continued expansion of its Mohali facility. The development is aimed at strengthening access to advanced medical care across Haryana, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, and Chandigarh.

The facility includes advanced diagnostics, modular operating theatres, and critical care infrastructure, with services spanning oncology, cardiology, neurosciences, orthopaedics, and robotic-assisted procedures.