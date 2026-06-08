Indian benchmark indices were trading in the red by midday on June 8 but were significantly off the day’s low. The Nifty 50 was hovering around the 23,200 level, down nearly 0.70%, while the BSE Sensex was trading near the 73,700 mark, declining around 0.68%.

Market sentiment also remained cautious after South Korea’s benchmark KOSPI index plunged as much as 8%, triggering circuit breakers amid heavy profit booking in technology stocks and fresh concerns over escalating tension in the Middle East.

Despite the broader weakness, several stocks witnessed sharp moves on the back of fundraising plans, order wins, regulatory developments and company-specific triggers. Here are top movers and shakers.

Reliance Infrastructure

Reliance Infrastructure Ltd. share price gained 5% by midday and remained locked in its upper circuit for the sixth consecutive trading session.

The latest rally followed the company’s move to seek a review of the insolvency-related surveillance framework. The development has triggered renewed buying interest after an extended period of weakness in the stock.

Reliance Infrastructure has surged around 33% over the last six trading sessions. The recent momentum has come despite the stock witnessing substantial declines over longer timeframes, indicating that market participants are reassessing the company’s near-term outlook.

IT Stocks

IT stocks traded in positive territory despite the broader weakness in the market, with select technology names attracting buying interest after recent volatility in the sector.

Tech Mahindra share price rose 1.44%, emerging among the stronger performers within the technology pack. Mphasis gained 1.02%, while Persistent Systems advanced 0.51%. HCL Technologies added 0.29%, Infosys edged up 0.02%, and LTIMindtree traded marginally higher.

Among midcap technology names, D-Link (India) climbed 3.38%, Rashi Peripherals gained 1.83%, Alldigi Tech advanced 1.34%, Tata Technologies rose 1.06%, and C.E. Info Systems added 0.87%. Hinduja Global Solutions gained 0.51%, while Oracle Financial Services Software, PB Fintech, L&T Technology Services and 63 Moons Technologies traded with modest gains.

Pharma stocks

The Nifty Pharma index gained 1.4% during the midday, bucking the market selloff, as investors sought refuge in defensive sectors amid heightened global uncertainty, according to experts. The Nifty Pharma index extended its winning streak for a fourth consecutive session on Monday, advancing 1.25%.

Pharma stocks traded mixed on Monday, with several mid- and large-cap names outperforming the broader market despite a sharp selloff in benchmark indices. The Nifty Pharma index remained in the green, supported by gains in select heavyweight stocks.

Among the top gainers, JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals surged nearly 1.8%, while Alkem Laboratories and Mankind Pharma advanced around 1.7% each. Torrent Pharmaceuticals, Ajanta Pharma, Dr Reddy’s Laboratories, and Gland Pharma also posted gains of up to 1.3%, reflecting continued investor interest in defensive healthcare plays.

Zee Entertainment

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd. share price gained nearly 4% by midday after the company announced that its board will meet on June 10 to consider a fundraising proposal.

The company informed exchanges that the board will evaluate raising capital through equity shares and other securities convertible into equity shares through one or more permissible routes, including private placement and preferential allotment. The proposed fundraising remains subject to shareholder approval and other regulatory clearances.

The development comes even as the broadcaster reported a difficult March quarter. Zee posted a consolidated net loss of Rs 102.4 crore compared with a profit of Rs 188.4 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. Revenue from operations declined 7% year-on-year to Rs 2,024.8 crore, while EBITDA slipped into a loss of Rs 268.6 crore from a positive Rs 285.2 crore a year earlier. The board has also recommended a dividend of Rs 2 per equity share for FY26.

DEE Development Engineers

DEE Development Engineers share price surged 5% by midday after the company updated its order book for May 2026.

The stock hit its upper circuit and a fresh 52-week high following the announcement. Investors responded positively to the company’s expanding order pipeline and execution visibility, which continue to support growth expectations.

The stock has delivered a remarkable rally this year and has gained nearly 285% from its 52-week low touched in January 2026. Strong demand across industrial and infrastructure projects has kept sentiment firmly in favour of the company.

EMS

EMS Ltd. share price jumped nearly 15% by midday after the company secured L-1 status for a major sewerage infrastructure project in Uttar Pradesh.

The project involves construction of sewer networks and household sewer connections across four wards of Varanasi under a broader urban sewerage development programme. The order adds significantly to the company’s existing project book and further strengthens its position in the water and sanitation infrastructure segment.