Penny stocks have always been the wild card of the market. High-octane, low-priced, and wildly misunderstood.

In India, stocks trading below Rs 50 or Rs 100 with a low marketcap usually fit this range.

But most investors either dismiss them entirely or chase them blindly.

In 2026 so far, in the first three months of the year, many of these companies have rallied up to 200%.

But you need to understand that when it comes to penny stocks, stock selection is key.

So, we did an analysis and checked the performance of all stocks trading under Rs 100 at the start of the year and at present.

We further applied some more filters like debt-to-equity below 1, the company should be profitable and also have a decent return on equity (ROE).

After segregating the list, we found some names that have seen improvement in their business and have rewarded investors who stayed put with them.

Let’s look at five such best performing stocks of 2026 so far and whether their current rally has more legs.

#1 Starlineps Enterprises

First on the list is Starlineps Enterprises.

In 2026 so far, shares of the company have rallied 198%.

Starlineps Enterprises Share Price – 1 Year

Starlineups Enterprises Share Price over 1 year | Data Source: BSE

Starlineps Enterprises is engaged in the wholesale B2B model of trading and retailing of diamonds and jewellery in Surat.

The company’s operation includes sourcing diamonds and jewellery from primary and secondary source suppliers in the domestic market and sale to the wholesale as well as retail operations mainly in Gujarat.

It sells all products to various jewellery manufacturers, wholesalers, large department store chains and retail stores.

As gold and silver have been on a record run for more than a year, the company has made hay while the sun was still shining.

The company’s sales and net profit have grown at a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 66% and 178%, over the past 3 years.

Its return on equity (ROE) and return on capital employed (ROCE) have averaged 10% and 13% during the same time.

For the first three quarters of FY26, it has posted consecutive profits so its on track to end the year on a good note. It remains to be seen how Starlineps manages to handle the current volatility in bullion.

#2 Premier Polyfilm

Next on the list is Premier Polyfilm.

In 2026 so far, shares of the company have rallied 54%.

Premier Polyfilm Share Price – 1 Year

Premier Polyfilm Share Price – 1 Year | Data Source: BSE

Premier Polyfilm is engaged in the manufacturing of vinyl flooring, poly vinyl chloride (PVC) sheeting and artificial leather cloth which are used for a variety of industrial and consumer applications.

Its products include a range of PVC flooring, PVC leather, PVC film & sheeting, walltastic vinyl wallpaper, swimming pool liners, and aqua lining PVC geomembrane.

Its range of PVC flooring includes safety flooring for trains & buses, marble flooring for heavy-duty commercial applications and more. The company offers PVC leather for automotive, train & bus, bike, boat/marine, and theatre.

Coming to its financials, the company’s sales and net profit have grown at a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12% and 33%, respectively.

Its average ROE and ROCE have been 18% and 25% during this period.

The company recently posted strong Q3 results with its net profit up 39% YoY while sales rose 27%. The market expects the earnings growth to continue.

The company’s diverse portfolio across industrial and consumer applications positions it well to capitalise on demand in sectors like transportation and infrastructure.

#3 Omega Interactive

Third on the list is Omega Interactive.

In 2026 so far, shares of the company have rallied 53%.

Omega Interactive Share Price – 1 Year

Omega Interactive Share Price – 1 Year | Data Source: BSE

A couple of years ago, it was involved in compliance issues, wherein it exceeded the borrowing limits and also gave loans and advances exceeding the limits. However, it has made a comeback and is currently on track to become consistently profitable.

Incorporated in 1994, Omega Interactive is in the business of software activities, including the development and consulting of software. It’s primarily engaged in software development and consulting services.

Still, it has a long way to go and only the trailing twelve months numbers show signs of massive improvement.

In the most recent December 2025 quarter, it posted the highest ever sales and net profit and has been consistent for all three quarters of FY26.

Q4 earnings could decide the next course of action for the company and the management has expressed a normal deal environment.

Also, the company has had some management and auditor changes in the past, so investors must keep that in mind and take a closer look at the stock.

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#4 Narmada Agrobase

Fourth on the list is Narmada Agrobase.

In 2026 so far, shares of the company have rallied 39%.

Narmada Agrobase Share Price – 1 Year

Narmada Agrobase Share Price – 1 Year | Data Source: BSE

Narmada Agrobase manufactures and sells cotton seed and cattle feed. It runs a distribution network with 150+ wholesale points and 1,000+ retail outlets, enabling deep market reach.

The company’s key focus is on Maharashtra and mostly in the Punjab-Haryana regions. It operates a manufacturing facility in Ahmedabad with an installed capacity of 40,000 tons per annum, currently running at around 50% utilisation.

Around 80% of its revenue comes from domestic market and rest from exports. Category wise, around 52% comes from cattle feed, and 48% from cottonseeds.

Coming to its financials, over the past 5 years, its sales have remained tepid, growing at an annual rate of 1%.

However, profit numbers are encouraging, growing at an annual rate of 39%.

Its 5 year average ROE and ROCE stand at 5% and 12%, respectively.

In the first three quarters of FY26, the company has posted consistent sales and profit numbers, and expectations are that the trend will continue in the fourth quarter as well.

It is looking to expand its international footprint, targeting Southeast Asia, the Middle East, and Africa.

As things stand now, Narmada Agrobase has potential in the export market with a target to scale international revenue to 15% to 20% of turnover over the next three years.

#5 Dwarikesh Sugar

Last on the list is Dwarikesh Sugar.

In 2026 so far, shares of the company have rallied 24%.

Dwarikesh Sugar Share Price – 1 Year

Dwarikesh Sugar Share Price – 1 Year | Data Source: BSE

Dwarikesh Sugar, promoted by Gautam Moraraka, was incorporated in 1994 with the establishment of a 2,500-TCD sugar plant in the sugar-rich belt of UP.

It operates as an integrated sugar player with a current cane crushing capacity of 21,500 TCD, a distillery capacity of 337.5 kilo liters per day (KLPD) and a co-generation capacity of 94 megawatt (MW).

Over 30 years, the company has grown into a leading player in India’s sugar industry. It has built a diverse product portfolio, including sugar, ethanol, and co-generated power.

The company operates three manufacturing units in central Uttar Pradesh. The Dwarikesh Nagar and Dwarikesh Puram plants are located 45 km apart in Bijnor district, while the Dwarikesh Dham plant is situated in Bareilly district.

Coming to its financials, the company has seen its financials deteriorate in recent years, due to early conclusion of the crushing operations and negligible sugarcane crushing and sugar production.

However, its performance is expected to improve in the coming quarters on expectations of increased cane availability and a more diversified mix, driven by the efforts towards crop protection and introduction of new varieties.

The company’s 5-year ROE and ROCE stand at 13% and 19%, respectively.

Going forward, Dwarikesh plans to adopt innovative cascading methods to process biomass fractions, enabling it to reduce disposal costs, enhance energy yield, lower greenhouse gas emissions, and expand its product portfolio.

Conclusion

Penny stocks will always carry risk; that’s the nature of the game.

But as these five names show, risk and reward aren’t random.

They follow businesses that are quietly improving, carrying less debt, staying profitable, and delivering on the fundamentals.

That being said, investors should always evaluate the company’s fundamentals, corporate governance, and valuations as key factors when conducting due diligence before making investment decisions.

Happy investing.

Disclaimer: This article is for information purposes only. It is not a stock recommendation and should not be treated as such. Learn more about our recommendation services here…

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