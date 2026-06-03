Silver Rate (Chandi Price) Today in India

On 3 June 2026, the price of 1 gm of silver was ₹265, and the price of 1 kg of silver was ₹264,780, reflecting a loss of 0.80% compared to its previous close. Meanwhile, the 10 gm silver rate is at ₹2,648.

Silver prices in India are largely influenced by international spot silver rates, US dollar fluctuations, and import duties on silver among other things. Silver Rate Today in India (₹ per 1 gm, 10 gm, 1 kg) Type Today's Price (₹) Yesterday's Price (₹) Change (₹) Change (%) 1 gm 265 267 2.13 0.80% 10 gm 2,648 2,669 21.30 0.80% 1 Kg 264,780 266,910 2,130.00 0.80% More: Detailed tables and charts on the silver rate today in India

Why is the Silver price moving today?

Silver settled largely unchanged as traders remained on the sidelines amid uncertainty surrounding a potential US-Iran peace agreement. Inflation concerns also intensified following the sharp rise in crude oil prices after Iran suspended peace talks with the US.

However, India has further tightened silver import regulations by placing silver grains, powder, other forms, and products containing 99.9% silver under the restricted category, requiring importers to obtain prior authorisation from the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT). The move follows last month’s restrictions on silver bars and semi-manufactured silver products.

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The government is seeking to curb rising imports, reduce pressure on the rupee, and protect foreign exchange reserves amid elevated oil prices. India’s silver imports reached a record $12 billion in the financial year ended March 2026, sharply higher than $4.8 billion in the previous year. In April alone, silver imports surged 157% year-on-year to $411 million, highlighting strong demand for the precious metal.

Outlook for Silver Investors

Technically, strong support for the white metal is placed near the $73 level; a decisive break below this zone could trigger further downside towards the $70 mark, said Axis Securities.

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Silver Rate Today in Metro Cities (₹ per gm)

City 1 gm(₹) 10 gm(₹) 1000 gm(₹) Ahmedabad 265 ( 2.33 ) 2,649 ( 23.30 ) 264,910 ( 2,330.00 ) Bangalore 265 ( 2.13 ) 2,650 ( 21.30 ) 264,990 ( 2,130.00 ) Chennai 266 ( 2.14 ) 2,656 ( 21.40 ) 265,550 ( 2,140.00 ) Delhi 264 ( 2.12 ) 2,643 ( 21.20 ) 264,330 ( 2,120.00 ) Hyderabad 265 ( 2.13 ) 2,652 ( 21.30 ) 265,200 ( 2,130.00 ) Kolkata 264 ( 2.13 ) 2,644 ( 21.30 ) 264,430 ( 2,130.00 ) Mumbai 265 ( 2.13 ) 2,648 ( 21.30 ) 264,780 ( 2,130.00 ) Pune 265 ( 2.13 ) 2,648 ( 21.30 ) 264,780 ( 2,130.00 ) Surat 265 ( 2.12 ) 2,651 ( 21.20 ) 265,140 ( 2,120.00 ) (Rates may vary across jewellers and states depending on local taxes, making charges, and logistics.

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