Silver Rate (Chandi Price) Today in India

On 14 May 2026, the price of 1 gm of silver was ₹298, and the price of 1 kg of silver was ₹298,160, reflecting a loss of 0.76% compared to its previous close. Meanwhile, the 10 gm silver rate is at ₹2,982.

Silver prices in India are largely influenced by international spot silver rates, US dollar fluctuations, and import duties on silver among other things. Silver Rate Today in India (₹ per 1 gm, 10 gm, 1 kg) Type Today's Price (₹) Yesterday's Price (₹) Change (₹) Change (%) 1 gm 298 300 2.29 0.76% 10 gm 2,982 3,005 22.90 0.76% 1 Kg 298,160 300,450 2,290.00 0.76% More: Detailed tables and charts on the silver rate today in India

Why is the Silver price moving today?

Comex Silver extended its winning streak, rallying over 1% and settling above the $87 level. Prices hit a two-month high, outperforming other precious metals amid improving industrial demand prospects.

ALSO READ Silver Rate Today 13th May 2026: Silver is up by 9.02%; check prices in Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Delhi, Ahmedabad

Silver, widely used in electronics, solar panels, and other industrial applications due to its high electrical conductivity, also serves as a traditional investment asset alongside gold. The rally came despite India increasing import tariffs on gold and silver to 15% from 6%.

Outlook for Silver Investors

US producer inflation accelerated sharply, increasing expectations that the Fed may maintain higher interest rates for longer, while rising global bond yields further weighed. Meanwhile, geopolitical tensions remained elevated as US-Iran peace prospects will be discussed during the US-China summit in Beijing.

ALSO READ Why the government wants Indians to pause gold buying?

Silver Rate Today in Metro Cities (₹ per gm)

City 1 gm(₹) 10 gm(₹) 1000 gm(₹) Ahmedabad 298 ( 3.16 ) 2,977 ( 31.60 ) 297,670 ( 3,160.00 ) Bangalore 298 ( 2.30 ) 2,984 ( 23.00 ) 298,390 ( 2,300.00 ) Chennai 299 ( 2.30 ) 2,990 ( 23.00 ) 299,030 ( 2,300.00 ) Delhi 298 ( 2.29 ) 2,977 ( 22.90 ) 297,650 ( 2,290.00 ) Hyderabad 299 ( 2.30 ) 2,986 ( 23.00 ) 298,630 ( 2,300.00 ) Kolkata 298 ( 2.30 ) 2,978 ( 23.00 ) 297,760 ( 2,300.00 ) Mumbai 298 ( 2.29 ) 2,982 ( 22.90 ) 298,160 ( 2,290.00 ) Pune 298 ( 2.29 ) 2,982 ( 22.90 ) 298,160 ( 2,290.00 ) Surat 299 ( 2.30 ) 2,986 ( 23.00 ) 298,550 ( 2,300.00 ) (Rates may vary across jewellers and states depending on local taxes, making charges, and logistics.

More on Silver: