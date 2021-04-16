Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty stare at muted start; Wipro Q4 results best in a decade, net profit jumps 27%

The benchmark 10-year Treasury yield slipped below 1.6 per cent for the first time since March 25. Image: Reuters

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Domestic equity market benchmarks BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 were set to open subdued on the last day of this week, as suggested by trends on SGX Nifty in early trade. Nifty futures were trading down at 14,605 on Singaporean Exchange. With yesterday’s last hour surge, BSE Sensex sits at 48,804 while Nifty 50 index at 14,481. Asian peers were seen trading mixed in Friday morning trade with Japan’ Nikkei 225 rising 0.12 per cent while the Topix index fell 0.1 per cent. South Korea’s Kospi was marginally lower. Australia’s ASX 200 declined 0.12 per cent. The Dow industrials closed above 34,000 for the first time on Thursday as the blue-chip benchmark and S&P 500 posted fresh record highs on a tech stock rally fueled by falling bond yields and strong March US retail sales, according to Reuters. The Dow Jones Industrial Average 0.9 per cent, the S&P 500 gained 1.11 per cent, and the Nasdaq Composite added 1.31 per cent. The benchmark 10-year Treasury yield slipped below 1.6 per cent for the first time since March 25.

Wipro posted a 27.7 per cent jump in consolidated net profit at Rs 2,972 crore for the March 2021 quarter, and exuded confidence of sustaining strong growth momentum in the coming quarters. Wipro had registered a net profit (attributable to equity holders) of Rs 2,326.1 crore in the year-ago period, as per Indian Accounting Standards (Ind-AS).

