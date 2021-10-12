Market LIVE: Sensex Nifty may start in red; Tata Sons board meet today, to discus Air India integraton

On the back of rising oil prices, Asian stock markets fell in early trade. The Hang Seng index in Hong Kong plunged 1.27%.

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Domestic equity market benchmarks BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 were eyeing a negative start on Tuesday, as suggested by trends on SGX Nifty in early trade. In the previous session, headline indices hit their respective lifetime highs in intraday deals. Sensex gained 77 points or 0.13 per cent to end at 60,136, while NSE Nifty 50 rose 50 points or 0.3 per cent and settled at 17,945. On the back of rising oil prices, Asian stock markets fell in early trade. The Hang Seng index in Hong Kong plunged 1.27%. Japan’s Nikkei slipped over a per cent, while the Topix index shed 0.73%. In overnight trade on Wall Street, US ended lower. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 250.19 points, or 0.72%, to 34,496.06, the S&P 500 lost 30.15 points, or 0.69%, to 4,361.19 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 93.34 points, or 0.64%, to 14,486.20.

Tata Sons will hold its board meeting on Tuesday, which coincides with the group winning the bid for State-run carrier Air India. The board is expected to discuss the winning of the Air India bid and the group’s plans for the carrier, while other matters on the agenda include the group’s digital foray and progress on the super app, sources close to the development said.

Read More