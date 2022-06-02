Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Indian equity markets are likely to open gap-down on weekly F&O expiry. Ahead of today’s session, Nifty futures were trading 68.50 points, or 0.41% lower at 16,439.50 on the Singapore Exchange, signaling that Dalal Street was headed for a negative start amid weak global cues. In global markets, Asian stock opened lower tracking losses in US markets. Japan’s Nikkei 225 index slipped 0.51%, while the broader Topix index dropped 0.81%. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index sank 1.12%. The Shanghai Composite Index slipped 0.37%, while the Shenzhen Composite Index fell 0.35%. Overnight in the US, swift jump in Treasury yields rattled Wall Street, pulling stocks broadly lower. The S&P 500 ended 0.7% lower, the Dow Jones Industrial Average slid 0.5% and the Nasdaq 100 fell 0.7%.
The gross GST (Goods and Services Tax) revenue for the month of May crossed over Rs 1.40 lakh crore, a 16.6 per cent drop in comparison to April when GST collections were at a record high, the Ministry of Finance announced Wednesday. In the month of April, the government’s total GST collections stood at Rs 1.68 lakh crore. Year-on-year the total GST collections however jumped 44 per cent and crossed Rs 1.40 lakh crore mark for the third month at a stretch since March 2022, the government said.
Share Market Today | Sensex, Nifty, BSE, NSE, Share Prices, Stock Market News Live Updates 2 June 2022 Thursday
A selloff in the US Treasury market resumed on Wednesday, pushing the 10-year bond yield to a two-week high back above the key 3 percent level. Analysts said expectations for higher interest rates continued to drive US bond yields higher, overshadowing any fallout from the US exit from the Iran nuclear deal for now. The US 10-year Treasury yield rose to as high as 3.01 percent in early European trade and was last up 4 basis points on the day. Two-year Treasury yields climbed to 2.53 percent, their highest in almost a decade.
Consolidation movement with weak bias continued in the market for the second consecutive session on Wednesday and the Nifty closed the day lower by 61 points. A small negative candle was formed on the daily chart with upper and lower shadow. Technically, this pattern indicates the formation of a high wave-type candle pattern, which displays high volatility in the market. Normally, such high wave formations after a reasonable up-move or down moves act as an impending trend reversal. But, having formed this pattern within a range movement, the predictive value of this pattern could be less. The near term uptrend status remains intact for Nifty on the daily chart and the smaller degree of higher tops and bottoms is also active. After the upside breakout of a hurdle at 16400 levels on Monday, the Nifty showing minor weakness down to the previous upside breakout area (16400 levels) could be considered as an important support for the market. Other supports like daily 10 and 20 period EMA are also placed around 16400 levels.
Oil prices fell by around $3 a barrel in early Asian trade on Thursday as investors cashed in on a recent rally with a key producers meeting later in the day set to pave the way for expected output increases. Brent crude was down $2.76, or 2.4%, at $113.53 a barrel at 0024 GMT, having risen 0.6% the previous day. US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude dropped $2.89, or 2.9%, to $112.37 a barrel, after a 0.5% rise on Wednesday.
Domestic stock markets ended in the red for the second day running on Wednesday as indices remained volatile. S&P BSE Sensex closed 185 points or 0.33 points lower at 55,381 while the NSE Nifty 50 index fell 61 points or 0.37% at 16,522. However, Bank Nifty closed with gains. On the weekly futures and options expiry, SGX Nifty was down in red, suggesting a continuation of the weak momentum seen in the last two trading sessions. Global cues were weak after Wall Street indices ended in red yesterday.
“Markets traded volatile and ended marginally lower for the second consecutive session. After the initial uptick, the benchmark drifted gradually lower however recovery in the last half an hour of the trade trimmed losses. Finally, the Nifty index ended lower by 0.3% to close at 16,522.75 levels. A mixed trend was witnessed on the sectoral front wherein banking, capital goods and metals ended higher whereas realty, IT and healthcare traded subdued. Meanwhile, positivity on the broader front kept the participants occupied. With macro data behind us, the performance of the global markets amid the lingering inflation fear would dictate the trend. Besides, monsoon updates ahead of the monetary policy meet would also be in focus. Amid all, we reiterate our bullish view and suggest continuing with the “buy on dips” approach.”
~Ajit Mishra, VP – Research, Religare Broking
“Equity markets witnessed yet another volatile session amid increasing geo-political developments in Europe and the resultant spike in crude oil prices. Rising bond yields further dampened the sentiments. Nifty is finding resistance at higher levels with selling pressure emerging above 16600 zones for the second day. There was lot of action in the broader market with Nifty Mid & small cap indices sharply outperforming Nifty. Persistent worries on rising interest rates, elevated crude oil prices and liquidity tightening may keep the market volatile for a while.”
~Siddhartha Khemka, Head – Retail Research, Motilal Oswal Financial Services
A swift jump in Treasury yields rattled Wall Street on Wednesday, pulling stocks broadly lower at the start of another month in what's been a turbulent year for the market. The S&P 500 ended 0.7% lower. The Dow Jones Industrial Average slid 0.5% and the Nasdaq fell 0.7%. Stocks began their slide immediately after the release of several reports on the U.S. economy, including one showing manufacturing growth was stronger last month than expected.
SGX Nifty in red: Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange traded 68.50 points, or 0.41%, lower at 16,439.50, signaling that Dalal Street was headed for a negative start on Thursday.