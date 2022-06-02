Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Indian equity markets are likely to open gap-down on weekly F&O expiry. Ahead of today’s session, Nifty futures were trading 68.50 points, or 0.41% lower at 16,439.50 on the Singapore Exchange, signaling that Dalal Street was headed for a negative start amid weak global cues. In global markets, Asian stock opened lower tracking losses in US markets. Japan’s Nikkei 225 index slipped 0.51%, while the broader Topix index dropped 0.81%. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index sank 1.12%. The Shanghai Composite Index slipped 0.37%, while the Shenzhen Composite Index fell 0.35%. Overnight in the US, swift jump in Treasury yields rattled Wall Street, pulling stocks broadly lower. The S&P 500 ended 0.7% lower, the Dow Jones Industrial Average slid 0.5% and the Nasdaq 100 fell 0.7%.

The gross GST (Goods and Services Tax) revenue for the month of May crossed over Rs 1.40 lakh crore, a 16.6 per cent drop in comparison to April when GST collections were at a record high, the Ministry of Finance announced Wednesday. In the month of April, the government’s total GST collections stood at Rs 1.68 lakh crore. Year-on-year the total GST collections however jumped 44 per cent and crossed Rs 1.40 lakh crore mark for the third month at a stretch since March 2022, the government said.

