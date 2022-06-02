Tata Steel, Bajaj Auto, HUL among stocks that go ex-dividend this month; check full list

Indian equity markets extended losses on Thursday, F&O expiry day, amid subdued global sentiment. Both BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty 50 were trading marginally lower. “We believe the present market volatility offers an attractive opportunity to build a long term portfolio of quality companies, which have lean balance sheets, are capital efficient and have growth longevity.” said ICICI Direct in its latest report. Investors could look for dividend stocks amid the current volatile market. Marquee names such as Bajaj Auto, Tata Steel, and HUL will go ex-dividend later this month while others such as Page Industries, Tata Coffee, Castrol India have announced dividends and will start trading ex-dividend this week.

Stocks going ex-dividend this week

– Castrol India has announced a final dividend of Rs 3 per share on face value Rs 5 . The company’s shares goes ex-dividend today.

– Page Industries is another stock that will go ex-dividend today. The company has announced a dividend of Rs 70 per share on face value Rs 10.

– SM Auto Stamping Bank had earlier announced a dividend of Rs 1.25 per share. The stock will go ex-dividend today.

– Tata Group company Tata Coffee has announced a dividend of Rs 2 per share, and goes ex-dividend today.

– On Thursday, Tata Investment Corporation shares will go ex-dividend with shareholders getting a dividend of Rs 55 per equity share of face value Rs 10 each.

– Torrent Pharmaceuticals has announced a final dividend of Rs 8 and a special dividend of Rs 15 per share and goes ex-dividend on Friday.

Stocks going ex-dividend later this month

– Tata Consumer Products has declared a final dividend of Rs 6.5 per share, giving a yield of 0.85% on the current market price of Rs 760. The ex-dividend date for the upcoming dividend is 9 June.

– Asian Paints has declared a final dividend of Rs 15.5 per share, giving it a yield of 0.53% on the current price of Rs 2,910. The ex-dividend date is set for 9 June.

– Tata Steel’s board has announced a final dividend of Rs 51 per share which is a 4.79% yield on the current market price of Rs 1,064.The stock is going ex-dividend on 15 June.

– Hindustan Unilever (HUL) has announced a dividend of Rs 19 per share, translating into a yield of 0.81% on the current market price of Rs 2,343. The stock is going ex-dividend on 15 June.

– Britannia Industries has declared a dividend of Rs 56.5 per share, giving a yield of 1.54% on the current market price of Rs 3,650. The stock is going ex-dividend on 20 June.

– Bajaj Finserv has announced a dividend of Rs 4 per share, giving a not-so-good yield of 0.03% on the current market price of Rs 12,866. The ex-dividend date of the stock is 30 June.

– Bajaj Finance has announced a dividend of Rs 20 per share, translating into a dividend yield of 0.33% on the current market price of Rs 6,045. The ex-dividend date of the stock is 30 June.

– Bajaj Auto has announced a final dividend of Rs 140 per share, delivering a dividend yield of 3.7% on the current market price of Rs 3,744. It is also going ex-dividend on 30 June.

The ex-dividend date is decided to determine the shareholders that will receive the announced dividend. On the ex-dividend date, the stock does not carry the value associated with its next dividend payment. The ex-dividend date is set a day or two before the record date. Shareholders, to be eligible for dividends, must hold the shares in the Demat account on the ex-dividend date.