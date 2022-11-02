Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: SGX Nifty hinted at a muted opening for benchmark indices NSE Nifty 50 and BSE Sensex. Ahead of the session, Nifty futures were trading around 18,238 levels, down 0.09% on the Singapore Exchange. Global cues were mixed as markets in Asia were trading mixed today, while Wall Street stocks fell overnight. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index slipped 0.81% after closing more than 5% higher on Tuesday. The Shanghai Composite in mainland China dipped 0.39%. Japan’s Nikkei 225 was fractionally lower. Kospi in South Korea, meanwhile, rose 0.42%. Overnight in the US, stocks dipped, but the Dow posted its best month since 1976. US Fed meeting eyes as traders are widely expecting an interest rates hike of 75 bps.
Fusion Micro Finance IPO will open for bidding today (2 November), and the closing date would be 4 November. The price band for the public issue has been fixed at Rs 350-368 per share. The face value of the equity share is Rs 10 each. The company will raise Rs 1,106 crore through its maiden public offer, comprising a fresh issue of shares worth Rs 600 crore, and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of 1.36 crore shares by the promoters and investors. Investors can bid for a minimum of 40 shares and in multiples of 40 shares thereafter. Half of the offer is reserved for qualified institutional buyers (QIBs), 15% for non-institutional investors, and the balance 35% for retail investors.
Share Market Today | Sensex, Nifty, BSE, NSE, Share Prices, Stock Market News Live Updates 2 November, Wednesday
“The 2QFY23 earning season so far witnessed healthy revenue growth but higher inflationary pressure took toll on profitability. For 160/BSE500 companies revenue grew by 25% YoY, EBITDA increased by 17% YoY while PAT was up 8% YoY. Inflation continues to remain sticky, both, in the domestic and the US economy. Any disappointment in earnings or weak management commentary on demand may lead to correction given sharp outperformance of Indian equities. India' is expected to maintain healthy growth pace of ~7% GDP growth over the next few years and be among the fastest growing economies globally this decade. The global companies trying to re-structure supply chains leading to China plus one strategy which is likely to continue to favour India's growth prospects in the coming years.”- Mitul Shah, Head of Research at Reliance Securities
Tech Mahindra: Tech Mahindra on Tuesday reported a 13.6% sequential rise in its net profit at Rs 1,285 crore in the September quarter. On a year-on-year basis, however, the company’s net profit declined 4%.
Nykaa: Beauty products retailer Nykaa’s parent FSN E-Commerce on Tuesday posted a 344% on-year jump in its net profit for the quarter ended September.
Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone: The company’s consolidated profit increased by 65.5% on-year to Rs 1,738 crore for the quarter ended September.
Indian benchmark indices BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty 50 are likely to see a muted start amid mixed cues, hinted SGX Nifty. Ahead of the session, Nifty futures traded 23.5 pts or 0.13% lower at 18,231.50 on the Singapore Exchange, signaling that Dalal Street was headed for a flat to negative start. “Nifty has reclaimed the 18,100+ zone almost after seven months and it is likely to continue this tone however we can’t ignore the possibility of an intermediate pause or dip. Besides, the upcoming events viz. the outcome of the US Fed meet and MPC’s special meet will keep the volatility high. Participants should maintain the “buy on dips” approach and stick with the sectors which are participating in the move,” said Ajit Mishra, VP – Research, Religare Broking.
“For the first time since 17th Aug 2022, FII’s Longs (45,181 contracts) are more than Retail Longs (42,365 contracts) in Index Futures. Nifty Futures COI up 14.5% in last three trading sessions. Interesting 3 sessions ahead with 3 key events lined up. Our bets are on Longs,”-Rahul Sharma, Head – Research, JM Financial Services
Shares in the Asia-Pacific were mixed on Wednesday as investors brace for another likely 75 bps rate hike by the Federal Reserve. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index slipped 0.81% in early trade after closing more than 5% higher on Tuesday. The Shanghai Composite in mainland China dipped 0.39% and the Shenzhen Component lost 0.193%. In Japan, the Nikkei 225 was fractionally lower and the Topix was 0.22% higher. Fast Retailing is set to report sales for Uniqlo in Japan. The Kospi in South Korea reversed course to rise 0.42% but the Kosdaq was 0.34% lower. Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 traded 0.33% higher, bucking the trend in the region. The MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was about flat.
US stocks closed lower for a second straight session on Tuesday after data indicating that the labour market remained on solid ground dimmed hopes the Federal Reserve might have enough reason to begin reducing the size of its interest rate hikes. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 79.75 points, or 0.24 percent, to 32,653.2, the S&P 500 lost 15.88 points, or 0.41 percent, to 3,856.1 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 97.30 points, or 0.89 percent, to 10,890.85.
