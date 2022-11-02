Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: SGX Nifty hinted at a muted opening for benchmark indices NSE Nifty 50 and BSE Sensex. Ahead of the session, Nifty futures were trading around 18,238 levels, down 0.09% on the Singapore Exchange. Global cues were mixed as markets in Asia were trading mixed today, while Wall Street stocks fell overnight. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index slipped 0.81% after closing more than 5% higher on Tuesday. The Shanghai Composite in mainland China dipped 0.39%. Japan’s Nikkei 225 was fractionally lower. Kospi in South Korea, meanwhile, rose 0.42%. Overnight in the US, stocks dipped, but the Dow posted its best month since 1976. US Fed meeting eyes as traders are widely expecting an interest rates hike of 75 bps.

Fusion Micro Finance IPO will open for bidding today (2 November), and the closing date would be 4 November. The price band for the public issue has been fixed at Rs 350-368 per share. The face value of the equity share is Rs 10 each. The company will raise Rs 1,106 crore through its maiden public offer, comprising a fresh issue of shares worth Rs 600 crore, and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of 1.36 crore shares by the promoters and investors. Investors can bid for a minimum of 40 shares and in multiples of 40 shares thereafter. Half of the offer is reserved for qualified institutional buyers (QIBs), 15% for non-institutional investors, and the balance 35% for retail investors.

Live Updates

