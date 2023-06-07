Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Domestic indices opened higher on Wednesday amid positive global cues. The NSE Nifty 50 rose 71.25 points or 0.38% to 18,670.25 and BSE Sensex soared 189.93 points or 0.30% to 62,982.81. In sectoral indices, Bank Nifty gained 89.05 points or 0.20% to 44,253.60, Nifty IT was up 0.34% and PSU Bank gained 0.35%. The top gainers on Nifty 50 were Britannia, HDFC Life, Nestle India, SBI Life and Apollo Hospital while the losers were HCL Tech, ONGC, Grasim, Bajaj Finance and Sun Pharma.
Share Market Today | Sensex, Nifty, BSE, NSE, Share Prices, Stock Market News Live Updates
“The rejection trade last week, and the consolidation just under 18660 for the last couple of days, sets up an ideal template for a leap into the 18750 – 18887 – 19070 train. We will retain 18560 as the downside risk level, which was briefly penetrated yesterday, before recovery. The key zone, once past 18660 would be the 18750-18887 region, where another phase of consolidation is likely to unfold,” said Anand James, Chief Market Strategist at Geojit Financial Services.
“Globally, the market backdrop is favourable with both US and European markets consolidating and slowly gaining strength. Markets believe that the June Fed decision will be paused. In India, too, the MPC decision tomorrow is most likely to be a pause since CPI inflation has come within RBI’s tolerance limit. The 7.2% GDP growth in FY23 and upward revision in FY 24 growth rate to around 6.4% are strong positives that can impart resilience to the market. Financials will continue to do well. Autos have made a strong comeback after 5 years and will gain further from falling commodity prices and steadily improving demand,” said V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services.
Nifty IT rose 97.75 points or 0.34% to 28,786.80. Persistent System, LTTS, MPhasis, Infosys and Wipro while the sole loser was HCL Tech.
Torrent Power share price jumped 7% to Rs 666 after the company signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Government of Maharashtra for the development of three pumped storage hydro projects of 5,700 MW capacity in Maharashtra. The projects would entail an investment of about Rs 27,000 crore. Torrent intends to execute these projects over a period of 5 years.
G R Infraprojects share price jumped 1.45% to Rs 1287.05 after GR Hasapur Badadal Highway executed the concession agreement with the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI). The bid project cost is Rs 872.2 crore. The said highway project in Maharashtra is to be executed in Hybrid Annuity Mode under Bharatmala Pariyojana.
Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Corporation share price fell 0.27% to Rs 559.1 after its Subsidiary Performance Chemiserve raised Rs 900 crore via the issuance of non-convertible debentures (NCDs) on a private placement basis to qualified institutional buyers. NCDs are to be listed on BSE Limited.
Engineers India share price jumped 2.45% to Rs 112.85 after National Aluminium Company (NALCO) selected the company for providing consultancy services for the updation of a detailed project report (DPR) for Pottangi bauxite mines for enhancing raw-ore production. Jindal Steel and Power (JSPL) has signed a contract with Engineers India for the supply of basic engineering and detail engineering for a direct reduced iron plant at Angul, Orissa. These orders are worth Rs 20.55 crore.
Wipro share price rose 0.8% to Rs 403.1 after launching the Wipro Industry Innovation Experience for Financial Services solution on Microsoft Cloud. Microsoft and Wipro will develop new solutions to help financial services clients accelerate growth and deepen client relationships.
GMR Airports Infrastructure share price rose 0.89% to Rs 41.99 after GMR Hyderabad International Airport (GHIAL) divested approximately 8.18 lakh square feet of warehouse facility at the Hyderabad Airport to ILP Core Ventures I PTE Limited for Rs 188.1 crore.
Tata Power share price fell 0.65% to Rs 215.3 as the company’s shares turned ex-dividend.
NDTV share price rose 0.85% to Rs 238.2 after the stock exchanges said that the stock will move out of the short-term additional surveillance framework from Wednesday.
Adani Power share price jumped 3.6% to Rs 272.45 after the stock exchanges increased the circuit limit to 20% from 5%.
Bank Nifty jumped 135 points or 0.30% to 44,300. The top gainers on the index were AU Bank, Bandhan Bank, Bank of Baroda, IndusInd Bank and Axis Bank while the sole loser was Kotak Bank.
Nifty 50 surged 71.25 points or 0.38% to 18,670.25 and BSE Sensex jumped 189.93 points or 0.30% to 62,982.81.
“On the daily chart, Bank Nifty formed a doji candle, signalling market indecision. This suggests that the overall trend is expected to remain sideways, without a clear direction in the index’s movement. A support level is identified at 44,000, and if the index falls below this level, it might correct down towards 43,700. On the other hand, resistance levels are observed at 44,300 and 44,500, acting as barriers to further upward movement,” said Rupak De, Senior Technical at LKP Securities.
“Bank Nifty weekly expiry option chain data reflects on 44000PE holding more than 1.6 lakh OI contracts, followed by 43500PE. CE writers witness aggressive positions at various immediate strikes adding more than a lakh OI contracts, which hints at the limited downside play now for the index, with upside Targets inching North. Buy Bank Nifty on declines till 44000/43800 for the target of 45000+ and set stop loss at 43500,” said Shilpa Rout – Derivatives Lead Analyst, Prabhudas Lilladher Pvt Ltd.
“Bank Nifty has held on to the support of the 20-day moving average (43800) and the 61.82% Fibonacci retracement level (43800) of the previous rise(43390 – 44448) is witnessing buying interest. The daily momentum indicator has a negative crossover which can lead to a consolidation in the short term however the overall trend still continues to remain positive. On the upside we expect it to target levels of 44500,” said Jatin Gedia, Technical Research Analyst, Sharekhan by BNP Paribas.
Bank Nifty first support at 44197 and then 44073 while resistance at 44397 and 44473, according to Rahul Sharma, JM Financial.
“Nifty garnered modest buying strength in the zone of 18,530-560 and witnessed a sharp technical pullback in the closing 30 minutes on Tuesday. Going forward, the index is anticipated to resume its upside move on a decisive close above 18,600. Support placed at 18,550, 18,500 and 18,460 while resistance is seen at 18,600, 18,660 and 18,700,” Riches Vanara, Technical and Derivatives Analyst, Stoxbox.
“Our perspective for today’s trading session suggests that judging by yesterday’s consolidation, the key level to monitor for Nifty’s support is positioned at the 18417 mark. Conversely, Nifty may encounter significant obstacles at the 18664 level. Should Nifty surpass 18664, anticipate a substantial recovery towards Nifty’s record-breaking peak at the 18888 mark,” said Prashanth Tapse, Senior VP (Research), Mehta Equities Ltd.
“On the daily chart, Nifty formed a doji candle, indicating indecision in the market. As a result, the overall trend is expected to remain sideways, with the index not showing a clear direction in its movement. In terms of levels, there is a support level at 18,500, which suggests a potential floor for the index, while a resistance level is identified at 18,665, indicating a barrier to further upward movement,” said Rupak De, Senior Technical at LKP Securities.
“Nifty is trading in a range for the past few trading sessions and we expect a break out on the upside. The daily momentum indicator has a negative crossover which indicates that there could be a consolidation however the overall uptrend is still intact and hence we continue to maintain our positive outlook on the index for a target of 18800 from a short-term perspective. In terms of levels, 18540 – 18500 shall act as the crucial support zone while the hurdle zone is placed at 18660 – 18700,” said Jatin Gedia, Technical Research Analyst, Sharekhan by BNP Paribas.
“On the daily chart, a clear range between 18450 and 18700 is visible. Currently, prices are leaning towards the higher end of this range, and considering the momentum seen towards the end of the session, it is likely that the upper range will be tested in the early hours of the coming session. We might witness a swift move towards all-time high levels in the next few sessions. In case of an immediate dip, the support levels to watch are 18530 – 18500 – 18450,” said Rajesh Bhosale, Technical Analyst at Angel One Ltd.
“Nifty is consistently holding a higher bottom formation. For traders, 18550 would be the trend decider level. Above the same, the index could move up to 18700-18750. On the flip side, below 18550, the uptrend would be vulnerable. Below the same, the market could retest the level of 18480. Any further correction could drag the index till 18440,” said Shrikant Chouhan, Head of Equity Research (Retail), Kotak Securities Ltd.
“Nifty weekly expiry option chain witnesses maximum overall exposures at 18500PE and 18600CE – each with over 2 lakh OI contracts. 18700CE and 18800CE also add overall more than 1.5 lakh OI contracts, which hints at the immediate potential upside for the index. PCR OI at 18500 is almost 2 and 18600 is just below 1, is crucial to watch out now in order to understand the direction going ahead. Buy Nifty on declines till 18550/18500 zones for the target of 18800+ and set a stop loss at 18450,” said Shilpa Rout – Derivatives Lead Analyst, Prabhudas Lilladher Pvt Ltd.
Nifty first support at 18625 and then 18568 while resistance at 18720 and 18758, according to Rahul Sharma, JM Financial.
Indiabulls Housing Finance, India Cements and Manappuram Finance are on NSE's F&O ban list for June 7. Securities in the ban period under the F&O segment include companies in which the security has crossed 95 percent of the market-wide position limit.
Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) bought shares worth a net Rs 385.71 crore, whereas domestic institutional investors (DIIs) sold shares worth a net Rs 489.02 crore on June 6, provisional data from the National Stock Exchange shows.
The US market ended the overnight session in green – Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) rose 0.03%, S&P 500 gained 0.24% and the tech-heavy Nasdaq increased 0.36%.
Asian markets were trading in mostly green – Hong Kong’s Hang Seng jumped 1.25%, China’s Shanghai Composite index surged 0.46%, South Korea’s KOSPI rose 0.30% while Japan’s Nikkei 225 tanked 1.49%.
The Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange (SGX) were trading 24 points or 0.13% higher at 18,703 in today’s early morning trade.