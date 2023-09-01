Name
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|12 Jul, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|01 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Others
|11 Jan, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|19 Oct, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|11 Jul, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
5Paisa Capital Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 10/07/2007 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L67190MH2007PLC289249 and registration number is 289249. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Security and commodity contracts brokerage. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 296.66 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 29.42 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of 5Paisa Capital Ltd. is ₹1,376.93 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of 5Paisa Capital Ltd. is 27.35 and PB ratio of 5Paisa Capital Ltd. is 2.95 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for 5Paisa Capital Ltd. is ₹449.45 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which 5Paisa Capital Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of 5Paisa Capital Ltd. is ₹485.00 and 52-week low of 5Paisa Capital Ltd. is ₹270.10 as on Sep 01, 2023.