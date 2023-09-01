What is the Market Cap of 5Paisa Capital Ltd.? The market cap of 5Paisa Capital Ltd. is ₹1,376.93 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of 5Paisa Capital Ltd.? P/E ratio of 5Paisa Capital Ltd. is 27.35 and PB ratio of 5Paisa Capital Ltd. is 2.95 as on .

What is the share price of 5Paisa Capital Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for 5Paisa Capital Ltd. is ₹449.45 as on .