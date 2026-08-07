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5Paisa Capital Share Price

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BSE

5PAISA CAPITAL

Smallcap | BSE
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Finance
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BSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of 5Paisa Capital along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹369.50 Closed
0.94₹ 3.45
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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5Paisa Capital Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹366.45₹371.25
₹369.50
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹245.00₹399.00
₹369.50
Open Price
₹367.90
Prev. Close
₹366.05
Volume
1,354

Source: Dion Global

5Paisa Capital Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
5Paisa Capital		5.860.678.538.68-0.04-6.43-6.14
Tata Capital		1.975.6214.196.0112.644.052.41
ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company		-1.27-3.91-6.811.8718.915.943.52
Aditya Birla Capital		2.472.2312.3617.4648.9730.7628.06
HDB Financial Services		-2.81-9.65-4.90-8.35-11.34-7.46-4.55
Motilal Oswal Financial Services		2.16-8.45-2.328.91-5.1859.1932.86
Max Financial Services		0.14-6.52-12.06-14.49-0.4324.067.06
360 One Wam		2.691.264.832.599.5032.3823.63
Tata Investment Corporation		1.503.30-5.904.95-0.1639.6540.48
Anand Rathi Wealth		0.281.4515.1240.0360.2786.0770.14
Cholamandalam Financial Holdings		6.29-4.03-7.13-5.00-11.9020.3319.90
Nuvama Wealth Management		-9.28-14.5910.8717.9517.7247.1826.10
Angel One		-1.98-13.01-9.377.6310.6024.4918.17
Computer Age Management Services		-1.481.02-6.126.502.8118.153.85
KFIN Technologies		-0.147.930.98-6.03-14.1134.7920.79
Maharashtra Scooters		6.146.047.76-1.23-5.3034.7527.91
Prudent Corporate Advisory Services		2.2411.9114.8530.4023.8242.4443.02
JSW Holdings		6.521.78-7.60-31.59-34.0037.3118.87
JM Financial		4.99-2.17-10.15-1.72-17.2019.854.86
RRP Semiconductor		0-2.97-8.65-15.70149.93731.73256.44

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, 5Paisa Capital has declined 0.04% compared to peers like Tata Capital (12.64%), ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (18.91%), Aditya Birla Capital (48.97%). From a 5 year perspective, 5Paisa Capital has underperformed peers relative to Tata Capital (2.41%) and ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (3.52%).

5Paisa Capital Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

5Paisa Capital Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5349.81356.64
10360.75358.43
20367.88360.38
50346.95351.42
100327.21341.33
200328.26342.42

Source: Dion Global

5Paisa Capital Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, 5Paisa Capital remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 0.00%, FII holding rose to 15.11%, and public shareholding moved down to 48.38% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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5Paisa Capital Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 29, 2026, 09:30 PM IST IST5Paisa Capital - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Preferential Issue
Jul 29, 2026, 09:28 PM IST IST5Paisa Capital - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Acquisition
Jul 29, 2026, 09:26 PM IST IST5Paisa Capital - Revised Outcome
Jul 29, 2026, 04:57 AM IST IST5Paisa Capital - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Acquisition
Jul 29, 2026, 04:54 AM IST IST5Paisa Capital - Board Meeting Outcome for Intimation Of Regulation 30 Of SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements

Source: Dion Global

About 5Paisa Capital

5Paisa Capital Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 10/07/2007 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L67190MH2007PLC289249 and registration number is 289249. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Security and commodity contracts brokerage. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 319.55 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 31.25 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Dr. Archana Niranjan Hingorani
    Chairperson & Independent Director
  • Mr. Gaurav Seth
    Managing Director & CEO
  • Mr. Gourav Munjal
    WholeTime Director & CFO
  • Mr. Ameya Agnihotri
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Milin Mehta
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Ravindra Garikipati
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Nirali Sanghi
    Independent Director
  • Dr. Sarat Kumar Malik
    Independent Director

FAQs on 5Paisa Capital Share Price

What is the share price of 5Paisa Capital?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for 5Paisa Capital is ₹369.50 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is 5Paisa Capital?

The 5Paisa Capital is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of 5Paisa Capital?

The market cap of 5Paisa Capital is ₹1,732.30 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of 5Paisa Capital?

Today’s highest and lowest price of 5Paisa Capital are ₹371.25 and ₹366.45.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of 5Paisa Capital?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which 5Paisa Capital stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of 5Paisa Capital is ₹399.00 and 52-week low of 5Paisa Capital is ₹245.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the 5Paisa Capital performed historically in terms of returns?

The 5Paisa Capital has shown returns of 0.94% over the past day, 0.67% for the past month, 8.53% over 3 months, -0.04% over 1 year, -6.43% across 3 years, and -6.14% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of 5Paisa Capital?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of 5Paisa Capital are 39.19 and 2.61 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

5Paisa Capital News

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