What is the share price of 5Paisa Capital? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for 5Paisa Capital is ₹369.50 as on .

What kind of stock is 5Paisa Capital? The 5Paisa Capital is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of 5Paisa Capital? The market cap of 5Paisa Capital is ₹1,732.30 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of 5Paisa Capital? Today’s highest and lowest price of 5Paisa Capital are ₹371.25 and ₹366.45.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of 5Paisa Capital? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which 5Paisa Capital stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of 5Paisa Capital is ₹399.00 and 52-week low of 5Paisa Capital is ₹245.00 as on .

How has the 5Paisa Capital performed historically in terms of returns? The 5Paisa Capital has shown returns of 0.94% over the past day, 0.67% for the past month, 8.53% over 3 months, -0.04% over 1 year, -6.43% across 3 years, and -6.14% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of 5Paisa Capital? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of 5Paisa Capital are 39.19 and 2.61 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global