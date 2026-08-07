Here's the live share price of 5Paisa Capital along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|5Paisa Capital
|5.86
|0.67
|8.53
|8.68
|-0.04
|-6.43
|-6.14
|Tata Capital
|1.97
|5.62
|14.19
|6.01
|12.64
|4.05
|2.41
|ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company
|-1.27
|-3.91
|-6.81
|1.87
|18.91
|5.94
|3.52
|Aditya Birla Capital
|2.47
|2.23
|12.36
|17.46
|48.97
|30.76
|28.06
|HDB Financial Services
|-2.81
|-9.65
|-4.90
|-8.35
|-11.34
|-7.46
|-4.55
|Motilal Oswal Financial Services
|2.16
|-8.45
|-2.32
|8.91
|-5.18
|59.19
|32.86
|Max Financial Services
|0.14
|-6.52
|-12.06
|-14.49
|-0.43
|24.06
|7.06
|360 One Wam
|2.69
|1.26
|4.83
|2.59
|9.50
|32.38
|23.63
|Tata Investment Corporation
|1.50
|3.30
|-5.90
|4.95
|-0.16
|39.65
|40.48
|Anand Rathi Wealth
|0.28
|1.45
|15.12
|40.03
|60.27
|86.07
|70.14
|Cholamandalam Financial Holdings
|6.29
|-4.03
|-7.13
|-5.00
|-11.90
|20.33
|19.90
|Nuvama Wealth Management
|-9.28
|-14.59
|10.87
|17.95
|17.72
|47.18
|26.10
|Angel One
|-1.98
|-13.01
|-9.37
|7.63
|10.60
|24.49
|18.17
|Computer Age Management Services
|-1.48
|1.02
|-6.12
|6.50
|2.81
|18.15
|3.85
|KFIN Technologies
|-0.14
|7.93
|0.98
|-6.03
|-14.11
|34.79
|20.79
|Maharashtra Scooters
|6.14
|6.04
|7.76
|-1.23
|-5.30
|34.75
|27.91
|Prudent Corporate Advisory Services
|2.24
|11.91
|14.85
|30.40
|23.82
|42.44
|43.02
|JSW Holdings
|6.52
|1.78
|-7.60
|-31.59
|-34.00
|37.31
|18.87
|JM Financial
|4.99
|-2.17
|-10.15
|-1.72
|-17.20
|19.85
|4.86
|RRP Semiconductor
|0
|-2.97
|-8.65
|-15.70
|149.93
|731.73
|256.44
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, 5Paisa Capital has declined 0.04% compared to peers like Tata Capital (12.64%), ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (18.91%), Aditya Birla Capital (48.97%). From a 5 year perspective, 5Paisa Capital has underperformed peers relative to Tata Capital (2.41%) and ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (3.52%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|349.81
|356.64
|10
|360.75
|358.43
|20
|367.88
|360.38
|50
|346.95
|351.42
|100
|327.21
|341.33
|200
|328.26
|342.42
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, 5Paisa Capital remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 0.00%, FII holding rose to 15.11%, and public shareholding moved down to 48.38% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 29, 2026, 09:30 PM IST IST
|5Paisa Capital - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Preferential Issue
|Jul 29, 2026, 09:28 PM IST IST
|5Paisa Capital - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Acquisition
|Jul 29, 2026, 09:26 PM IST IST
|5Paisa Capital - Revised Outcome
|Jul 29, 2026, 04:57 AM IST IST
|5Paisa Capital - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Acquisition
|Jul 29, 2026, 04:54 AM IST IST
|5Paisa Capital - Board Meeting Outcome for Intimation Of Regulation 30 Of SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements
Source: Dion Global
5Paisa Capital Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 10/07/2007 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L67190MH2007PLC289249 and registration number is 289249. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Security and commodity contracts brokerage. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 319.55 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 31.25 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for 5Paisa Capital is ₹369.50 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The 5Paisa Capital is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of 5Paisa Capital is ₹1,732.30 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of 5Paisa Capital are ₹371.25 and ₹366.45.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which 5Paisa Capital stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of 5Paisa Capital is ₹399.00 and 52-week low of 5Paisa Capital is ₹245.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The 5Paisa Capital has shown returns of 0.94% over the past day, 0.67% for the past month, 8.53% over 3 months, -0.04% over 1 year, -6.43% across 3 years, and -6.14% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of 5Paisa Capital are 39.19 and 2.61 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global