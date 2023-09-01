Follow Us

5PAISA CAPITAL LTD.

Sector : Finance & Investments | Smallcap | NSE
₹449.45 Closed
0.190.85
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:32 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

5Paisa Capital Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹445.50₹465.00
₹449.45
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹270.10₹485.00
₹449.45
Open Price
₹452.50
Prev. Close
₹448.60
Volume
57,436

5Paisa Capital Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1461.47
  • R2472.98
  • R3480.97
  • Pivot
    453.48
  • S1441.97
  • S2433.98
  • S3422.47

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5348.33450.8
  • 10345450.89
  • 20342.04447.47
  • 50331.23423.72
  • 100311.1390.57
  • 200334.68361.61

5Paisa Capital Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-0.03-2.0222.3862.2531.9831.14141.51
1.230.423.6918.611.65100.34167.99
0.67-3.714.4012.66-13.02138.07127.57
4.32-0.148.1447.2343.03367.55273.88
1.62-1.234.9616.4428.02177.09141.53
2.47-4.58-7.6311.88-9.384.2523.42
2.643.2235.6756.6243.94170.9049.49
0.83-5.7312.7732.2221.559.55214.09
2.42-6.147.1321.1261.78200.3330.52
1.480.931.5517.0544.36122.670.94
3.1515.4032.9733.6513.6355.00108.62
-4.843.6119.2440.3334.041,030.76177.99
3.99-4.7120.5140.0859.43104.58-24.59
-0.46-0.992.4012.2924.3068.7062.51
1.837.5237.8638.565.08-20.44-64.11
1.42-4.0334.2536.2872.74561.46-17.46
0.05-4.8212.8745.9143.60101.92270.24
-2.060.8933.8033.3248.6348.6348.63
0.74-1.6627.6732.5925.0129.4088.89
3.29-0.4617.9464.2946.16119.7462.82

5Paisa Capital Ltd. Share Holdings

5Paisa Capital Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
12 Jul, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
01 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Others
11 Jan, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
19 Oct, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
11 Jul, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About 5Paisa Capital Ltd.

5Paisa Capital Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 10/07/2007 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L67190MH2007PLC289249 and registration number is 289249. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Security and commodity contracts brokerage. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 296.66 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 29.42 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Narayan Gangadhar
    Managing Director & CEO
  • Mr. Prakarsh Gagdani
    WholeTime Director & CBO
  • Mr. Gourav Munjal
    WholeTime Director & CFO
  • Dr. Archana Niranjan Hingorani
    Chairperson & Independent Director
  • Mr. Ravindra Garikipati
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Nirali Sanghi
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Milin Mehta
    Independent Director

FAQs on 5Paisa Capital Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of 5Paisa Capital Ltd.?

The market cap of 5Paisa Capital Ltd. is ₹1,376.93 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of 5Paisa Capital Ltd.?

P/E ratio of 5Paisa Capital Ltd. is 27.35 and PB ratio of 5Paisa Capital Ltd. is 2.95 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of 5Paisa Capital Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for 5Paisa Capital Ltd. is ₹449.45 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of 5Paisa Capital Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which 5Paisa Capital Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of 5Paisa Capital Ltd. is ₹485.00 and 52-week low of 5Paisa Capital Ltd. is ₹270.10 as on Sep 01, 2023.

