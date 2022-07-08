Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Dalal Street headline indices rose on Friday morning amid positive global cues. S&P BSE Sensex was up 250 points or 0.50% to sit above 54,400 while NSE Nifty 50 index gained more than 80 points or 0.52% to breach 16,200. Bank Nifty was above 35,100 while India VIX slipped below 20 levels. Asian Paints was the worst-performing stock, down 1.2% on Sensex, followed by Hindustan Unilever, and IndusInd Bank. Larsen & Toubro, M&M, and Axis Bank were the other gainers.
Falling crude oil prices and Reserve Bank of India’s measures provided some relief to the Indian Rupee against the US Dollar as the domestic currency recovered. The recovery came against the continued strength of the dollar index, which was trading at levels of close to 107. While it rallied smartly in early morning trades, moving up to 78.90, the rupee gave up some of the gains to end the session at Rs 79.175, an appreciation of 13 paise over Wednesday’s close. A recovery in Rupee will be seen as a positive on Dalal Street. Further, investors, today will also keep an eye on the quarterly results of TCS. The IT major will be the first major company to report its earnings for the first quarter, kick-starting the results season.
Immediate support and resistance for Nifty are 16,000 and 16,350 respectively. Immediate support and resistance for Bank Nifty are 34,700 and 35,800 respectively.
“We expect, index to trade with a positive bias amid commodity sell-off. Hence, after a positive opening use intraday dip towards 16010-16042 for creating long position for the target of 16127,” said ICICI Direct.
Sensex rose more than 300 points on the opening bell on Friday to sit above 54,400 levels while NSE Nifty 50 moved past 16,200.
Sensex and Nifty rose in the pre-open session on Friday.
Petrol and Diesel Rate Today in Delhi, Bangalore, Chennai, Mumbai, Lucknow: The prices of petrol and diesel on Friday, July 8 were left untouched as OMCs continue to sell fuel at unchanged prices for more than 45 days now. Prices have remained steady after Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced a cut in excise duty on petrol by Rs 8 per litre, and Rs 6 per litre on diesel on May 21. Petrol price in Delhi today stands at Rs 96.72 a litre as against Rs 105.41 a litre prior to the cut in excise duty, while diesel will cost Rs 89.62 a litre as opposed to Rs 96.67. In Mumbai, one litre of petrol costs Rs 111.35 while diesel retails at Rs 97.28 per litre.
Nifty built on the gains of the previous session on July 07. At close Nifty was up 0.89% or 143.1 points at 16132.9. Nifty is now close to filling the downgap of 16173. Once that is achieved sustainably, the near-term bearishness will get nullified and a move towards 16347 could begin. 16011-16025 could be a support band for the Nifty in the near term.
Post last week’s expiry, we witnessed some volatility the previous Friday due to negative news flows in the Oil & Gas sector resulting in a sharp correction in the index heavyweights such as Reliance and ONGC which dragged the Nifty towards 15500. However, we did not witness any short formations in the index and infact, the Bank Nifty index relatively outperformed and lifted the markets higher. Post that recovery, stock markets gained strength gradually which was mainly due to a combination of short-covering and fresh long formations in Nifty. The Bank Nifty index witnessed fresh long formations leading to relative outperformance during the week.
TCS: The first earnings season for FY23 will kick start today and TCS will be the first major company to report its earnings for the first quarter. The company is expected to report a consolidated revenue growth of 15-16% on-year for the first quarter ended June 2022.
Tata Motors: Tata Motors-owned Jaguar Land Rover reported flat, quarter-on-quarter, Q1 sales owing to lockdowns in China. It reported a 37% decline in retail sales at 78,825 units in the quarter ended June.
Adani Ports: It announced the appointment of D Muthukumaran as the Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and Key Managerial Personnel of the company. Muthukumaran is expected to join the company on July 25.
A small positive candle was formed with a long lower shadow. Technically, this pattern indicates a continuation of up move post upside breakout of the crucial overhead resistance at 15900 levels. After the upside breakout of the hurdle at 15900 levels recently, the market is now advancing towards another hurdle of the previous opening downside gap of 13th June at 16175 levels. Hence a sustainable move above 16200 levels could open further sharp up move ahead. Immediate support is placed at 16000 levels.
Prabhudas Lilladher expects healthy revenue growth of 4% sequentially CC given ramp up of strong order book won in earlier quarter. It expected lower growth of 2% sequentially in USD terms due to cross currency headwinds of 200bps. It sees 90-100bps quarter-on-quarter decline in EBIT margin due to wage hikes, higher retention costs and increase in travel costs. The brokerage firm expects investor to focus on whether there is any change in nature of demand, for example more cost focus, due to weak macro environment; presence of large and mega in deal pipeline; hiring, attrition and onsite wage inflation trends and its impact on margins ahead.
The rupee on Thursday recovered some lost ground against the dollar following the fall in crude oil prices and the Reserve Bank of India’s measures aimed at attracting dollar flows and stemming the currency’s fall.