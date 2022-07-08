Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Dalal Street headline indices rose on Friday morning amid positive global cues. S&P BSE Sensex was up 250 points or 0.50% to sit above 54,400 while NSE Nifty 50 index gained more than 80 points or 0.52% to breach 16,200. Bank Nifty was above 35,100 while India VIX slipped below 20 levels. Asian Paints was the worst-performing stock, down 1.2% on Sensex, followed by Hindustan Unilever, and IndusInd Bank. Larsen & Toubro, M&M, and Axis Bank were the other gainers.

Falling crude oil prices and Reserve Bank of India’s measures provided some relief to the Indian Rupee against the US Dollar as the domestic currency recovered. The recovery came against the continued strength of the dollar index, which was trading at levels of close to 107. While it rallied smartly in early morning trades, moving up to 78.90, the rupee gave up some of the gains to end the session at Rs 79.175, an appreciation of 13 paise over Wednesday’s close. A recovery in Rupee will be seen as a positive on Dalal Street. Further, investors, today will also keep an eye on the quarterly results of TCS. The IT major will be the first major company to report its earnings for the first quarter, kick-starting the results season.

Live Updates

Share Market Today | Sensex, Nifty, BSE, NSE, Share Prices, Stock Market News Live Updates