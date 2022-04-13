Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Domestic equity markets continued to trade under the control of bears on Dalal Street on Tuesday as benchmark indices closed with losses. S&P BSE Sensex shed 388 points or 0.66% to close at 58,576 points while the NSE Nifty 50 index fell 144 points or 0.82% to end at 17,530. Entering the last trading session of the holiday-shortened week, SGX Nifty was trading flat, suggesting domestic markets may witness a tepid opening. Global cues were mixed after Wall Street equity indices closed in red — a move that was mirrored by Shanghai Composite and Hang Seng, but Japanese and South Korean stock markets were trading with gains.

Retail inflation soared to a 17-month high of 6.95% in the month of March, much above the upper tolerance band of the Reserve Bank of India. This is for the third straight month that inflation has stayed above the RBI’s 2-6% tolerance band. The sharp rise in food prices is seen as a catalyst for the same and now could push the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) to start the rate hike cycle sooner rather than later. Earlier last week, the RBI had raised its inflation forecast for FY23 to 5.7% from 4.5% and projected it to average 6.3% in the June quarter. On the other hand, the US reported a jump in CPI inflation at 8.5% on-year. Further, domestic investors will also be eyeing the listing of Hariom Pipe Industries. The Rs 130 crore IPO was subscribed 7.93 times.