Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Domestic equity markets continued to trade under the control of bears on Dalal Street on Tuesday as benchmark indices closed with losses. S&P BSE Sensex shed 388 points or 0.66% to close at 58,576 points while the NSE Nifty 50 index fell 144 points or 0.82% to end at 17,530. Entering the last trading session of the holiday-shortened week, SGX Nifty was trading flat, suggesting domestic markets may witness a tepid opening. Global cues were mixed after Wall Street equity indices closed in red — a move that was mirrored by Shanghai Composite and Hang Seng, but Japanese and South Korean stock markets were trading with gains.
Retail inflation soared to a 17-month high of 6.95% in the month of March, much above the upper tolerance band of the Reserve Bank of India. This is for the third straight month that inflation has stayed above the RBI’s 2-6% tolerance band. The sharp rise in food prices is seen as a catalyst for the same and now could push the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) to start the rate hike cycle sooner rather than later. Earlier last week, the RBI had raised its inflation forecast for FY23 to 5.7% from 4.5% and projected it to average 6.3% in the June quarter. On the other hand, the US reported a jump in CPI inflation at 8.5% on-year. Further, domestic investors will also be eyeing the listing of Hariom Pipe Industries. The Rs 130 crore IPO was subscribed 7.93 times.
Share Market Today | Sensex, Nifty, BSE, NSE, Share Prices, Stock Market News Live Updates
“With the MPC having signalled an imminent stance change, the rate hike cycle may begin as early as June 2022, if the next CPI inflation print doesn’t significantly cool off from the March 2022 level. We now expect to see 50-75 bps of rate hikes by the end of Q2 FY2023, followed by a pause in H2 FY2023, and perhaps another 50 bps of hikes in FY2024,” ICRA's Aditi Nayar said.
Indian equity markets are likely to open gap-down on Wednesday as as early trends on the SGX Nifty indicate a negative opening for Indian benchmark Indices BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty 50. “Today, markets will react to CPI inflation data which released in India and US post market hours yesterday. Also, the ECB’s policy outcome would have a bearing on the global market. The earning season has kicked in and we expect overall good performance from the companies. Given government reforms and strong economic recovery, the long term trend of the equity market remains positive though there might be hiccups in between,” said Siddhartha Khemka, Head – Retail Research, Motilal Oswal Financial Services. Here are key things to know before today’s market opening bell,
“Nifty after falling gap down has formed a hammer like pattern after a fall, suggesting possibility of an upward reversal. Advance decline ratio fell to much below 1:1 suggesting broad based profit taking in the markets. Nifty could remain in the 17405-17651 band in the near term,” said Deepak Jasani, Head of Retail Research, HDFC Securities.
SGX Nifty was trading flat on Wednesday morning, suggesting a tepid opening for Dalal Street.
Costlier food items pushed the retail inflation to a 17-month high of 6.95% in March, much above the upper tolerance level of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and well beyond analysts’ expectations, according to government data released on Tuesday.