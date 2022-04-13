52-week highs, 52-week lows: HAL, JSW Steel, Veranda Learning among 162 stocks to hit fresh highs on BSE

BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 were trading in red on Wednesday, a day of weekly F&O expiry day. The 30-share index was hovering around 58500, while the NSE Nifty index was ruling just above 17500. Index heavyweights such as HDFC Bank, Housing Development Finance Corporation (HDFC), Asian Paints, Titan Company, among others were contributing the most to the indices’ fall. So far in the day, BSE Sensex fell to a day’s low of 58,426, and Nifty to 17,493.75. While no stock hit fresh 52-week high or low so far in the trade on S&P BSE Sensex.

In the noon deals, a total of 162 stocks rose to their new 52-week high levels on Wednesday on BSE Sensex. The marquee names were Anand rathi Wealth, Apollo Tricoat Tubes, AU Small Finance Bank, Aviva Industries, Cantabil Retail India, Hindustan Aeronautics, JSW Steel, Lemon Tree Hotels, Poonawalla Fincorp, Veranda Learning Solutions, Varun Beverages, and Welspun Corp, among others. On the flip side, Brandbucket Media & Technology, Eighty Jewellers, Hariom Pipe Industries, Indo-Global Enterprises, and Milestone Furniture among others fell to their respective 52-week lows on BSE.

On NSE, a total of 85 stocks hit new 52-week high, and 3 scrips touched 52-week lows. Stocks that rose to fresh 52-week highs were Andhra Paper, Avadh Sugar & Energy, Bharat Electronics, BSL, CreditAccess Grameen, ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund – ICICI Prudential 5 Year G-Sec ETF, The Indian Hotels Company, Raymond, Thomas Cook (India), and VIP Clothing, among others.

On the contrary, DRC Systems India, Hariom Pipe Industries, and ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund – ICICI Prudential 5 Year G-Sec ETF were among stocks that hit new 52-week lows.