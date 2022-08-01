Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: After having posted their best monthly gains last week since November 2020, Dalal Street benchmark indices are entering a fresh trading week looking to carry the momentum forward. Sensex skyrocketed 712 points or 1.25% on Friday to settle at 57,570 while the NSE Nifty 50 ended at 17,158, jumping 1.35%. Ahead of Monday’s trade, SGX Nifty was up in the green, suggesting some positive momentum building up prior to the opening bell. Global cues were largely positive after Wall Street equity indices closed in the green on Friday. Asian Stock markets, except Shanghai Composite and Hang Seng, were up in the green.

Investors on Dalal Street will this week keep a close eye on the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting. The bi-monthly meet of policymakers is scheduled to start on August 3 and end on August 5. Another rate hike is near certain but the magnitude of the hike will be something that will be closely watched. Inflation, although high, was seen scaling lower in June and even RBI governor Shaktikanta Das said that inflation appears to have peaked. Keeping this in mind, analysts believe a 35 basis point rate hike could be on the cards for MPC.

