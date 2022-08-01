Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: After having posted their best monthly gains last week since November 2020, Dalal Street benchmark indices are entering a fresh trading week looking to carry the momentum forward. Sensex skyrocketed 712 points or 1.25% on Friday to settle at 57,570 while the NSE Nifty 50 ended at 17,158, jumping 1.35%. Ahead of Monday’s trade, SGX Nifty was up in the green, suggesting some positive momentum building up prior to the opening bell. Global cues were largely positive after Wall Street equity indices closed in the green on Friday. Asian Stock markets, except Shanghai Composite and Hang Seng, were up in the green.
Investors on Dalal Street will this week keep a close eye on the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting. The bi-monthly meet of policymakers is scheduled to start on August 3 and end on August 5. Another rate hike is near certain but the magnitude of the hike will be something that will be closely watched. Inflation, although high, was seen scaling lower in June and even RBI governor Shaktikanta Das said that inflation appears to have peaked. Keeping this in mind, analysts believe a 35 basis point rate hike could be on the cards for MPC.
Dalal street was in party mode last week as stock markets roared back smartly and closed above the psychological 17000 level. Equity benchmarks Sensex and Nifty spurted nearly 3 per cent to close over three-month high levels following buying in metal, banking & NBFC, IT and Auto stocks. Strong quarterly results, FII buying and expectations that the US Fed may temper its aggressive interest rate hikes boosted investor sentiment. Sensex barometer jumped 1498 points or 2.70 per cent to settle at 57,570 — the highest closing level since April 25. The broader Nifty rallied 439 points or 2.60 per cent to end at 17,158.
“Technically, the index has formed a ‘Higher Top Higher Bottom’ formation on the daily chart and is retracing the previous downtrend. It has surpassed the 50 per cent retracement of the entire down move from the high of 18600 to 15180 and is now approaching the 61.8 per cent retracement which is seen around 17300. The near-term support for the index has shifted higher and is now placed around 16930 while the medium-term support base has shifted higher to 16550 and 16420. The only cautious factor on the short-term charts is the momentum readings which are again in the overbought zone. However, when in a strong trending move, it is often seen that the upmove continues in the overbought zone as well until any divergences get formed,” said Ruchit Jain, Lead Research, 5paisa.com.
The coming week marks the beginning of the new month also so participants will be eyeing crucial data viz. auto sales, PMI numbers and GST collection figures for cues. The highlight would be the MPC meet after the recent Fed policy and its outcome is scheduled for August 5. On the earnings front, we have some big names like ITC, M&M, Dabur, Titan and Interglobe Aviation for results along with several others.~ Ajit Mishra, VP – Research, Religare Broking
SGX Nifty was trading 30 points higher on Monday morning. Nifty futures trading with gains suggests a flat to positive start for Dalal Street.
Most economists expect the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to raise the repo rate by 35-50 basis points (bps) in its policy meeting this week. The monetary policy committee (MPC) is scheduled to meet from August 3-5. With consumer price inflation (CPI) falling to 7.01% in June, analysts expect the MPC to lower its inflation forecast of 6.7% for FY23. Earlier this month, RBI governor Shaktikanta Das said that inflation appears to have peaked, while cautioning that commodity prices remain high despite the softening trend observed in June.