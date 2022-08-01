52-week High/Low on NSE, BSE: Maruti, ITC among 133 stocks to hit highs on BSE, 28 scrips set fresh lows

Bulls continued to control the momentum on Dalal Street as headline indices soared higher on Monday, looking to extend their stellar performance of the previous week. S&P BSE Sensex hit an intraday high of 59,977 points while NSE Nifty 50 hit 17,286. Bank Nifty was above 37,700 however, India VIX was rising sharply, up 6% on Monday. Amid the up-ward momentum, as many as 133 stocks on the BSE hit fresh 52-wee highs while only 28 scrips hit fresh lows. Among Sensex constituents, ITC, Mahindra & Mahindra, and Maruti Suzuki India were the three stocks that soared higher to touch fresh highs.

52-week high/low on BSE

Apart from the marquee names including ITC, Mahindra & Mahindra, and Maruti Suzuki India, other stocks that touched fresh highs on BSE were Adani Enterprises, Adani Transmission, Blue Dart Express, Page Industries, PVR, Coal India, Varun Beverages, Inox Leisure, and Metro Brands. A total of 133 stocks on the BSE were at fresh highs on Monday. On the other hand, 28 scrips hit fresh lows. Birla Tyres, Future Consumer, Jindal Cotex, Gravity (India), Bombay Rayon Fashions, Sahara One Media, Twinstar Industries, and Oceanic Foods were some of the stocks to hit lows.

52-week high/low on NSE

69 stocks listed on the NSE hit fresh highs on Monday. These included Ashok Leyland, Adani Enterprises, Adani Transmission. Aster DM Healthcare, Adani Total Gas, Bharat Electronics Limited, Choice International, Coal India, Craftsman Automation, ITC, Mahindra & Mahindra, Patanjali Foods, and Rolex Rings among others. Meanwhile, 19 stocks hit new lows on NSE. These included Nava Limited, ARSS Infrastructure Projects, DRC Systems, and Future Consumer among others.

Volume toppers on NSE

Nilkamal Limited stock was the top volume gainer on NSE on Monday with more than 75000 shares exchanging hands between investors. This was 17.24 times higher than the one-week average witnessed by the stock.

Agarwal Industrial Corporation Limited was second on the volume charts with more than 5.10 lakh shares moving between investors. This was 16.37 times the one-week average.

N R Agarwal Industries shares also saw heightened activity with more than 1.5 lakh shares of the company traded. 14.7 times more than the average.

Other volume trades include Oriental Trimex, Godfrey Phillips India, Nazara Technologies, and Tata Metaliks Limited.