Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Domestic indices opened flat amid mixed global cues. The NSE Nifty 50 rose 11.75 points or 0.06% at 18,738.15 and BSE Sensex was up 48.54 points or 0.08% to 63,191.50. In sectoral indices, Bank Nifty dipped 16 points or 0.04% to 44,259.30, Nifty IT fell 0.34%, Nifty Realty tumbled 0.34% while Nifty Auto rose 0.30%. The top gainers on Nifty 50 were Hero Motocorp, JSW Steel, NTPC, Power Grid and Tata Motors while the losers were Kotak Bank, BPCL, Eicher Motors, Axis Bank and Apollo Hospital.
“RBI pause stance augurs well for our investment themes of housing and capex/infra sectors. Fresh loan rates are already easing from March peak by around 20+bp, as per RBI data, which should help demand auto and housing,” said Pramod Amthe, Head Of Institutional Equity Research, InCred Capital.
Nifty Smallcap 50 fell 43.55 points or 0.91% to 4,767.80. The top losers were Suzlon Energy, Route Mobile, Rail Vikas Nigam, Latent View Analytics and KPIT Technologies while the gainers were Graphite India, Radico Khaitan, Jubilant Ingrevia, CDSL and Cyient.
NSE Nifty 50 turned red and slipped below 18700. The top losers were Grasim, Eicher Motors, BPCL, Kotak Bank and Sun Pharma while the gainers were NTPC, JSW Steel, Power Grid, ONGC and Larsen & Toubro.
Bank Nifty turned flat, trading at 44,263.90. The top losers were Kotak Bank, IDFC First Bank, Bandhan Bank, Axis Bank and PNB while the gainers were ICICI Bank, Federal Bank, HDFC Bank, IndusInd Bank and SBIN.
Nifty Auto plunged 135.30 points or 0.91% to 14,684.15. The top losers were TVS Motors, Eicher Motors, Mahindra & Mahindra, Tube Investments of India and Tata Motors while Bharat Forge, Ashok Leyland, Samvardhana Motherson International Bajaj Auto were the gainers.
Nifty IT tumbled 208.45 points or 0.72% to 28,705.25. All the constituents were trading in red with Persistent Systems, LTIM, MPhasis, LTTS and Coforge leading losses.
Nifty Realty tanked 8.60 points or 1.70% to 497.70. The top losers were DLF, Godrej Properties, Macrotech Developers, Oberoi Realty and Brigade Enterprises while the gainers were Prestige Estates Projects and Mahindra Lifespace Developers.
“As expected, the repo rate has rightly been left unchanged, given that the past rate hikes of 250 basis points since May 2022 have taken effect and the CPI lies within the inflation tolerance bands of RBI. However, given the global geo-political uncertainties, RBI will continue to wait and watch. A very balanced approach by RBI,” said Vivek Iyer- Partner and leader, Financial services risk, at Grant Thornton Bharat.
Nifty Auto index traded with mild cuts, down 0.1%, despite the RBI Monetary Policy Committee maintaining the repo rate at 6.5% instead of hiking it. However constituents Eicher Motors, TVS Motors and M&M traded in the red, with losses up to 1.3%, dragging the index. On the other hand, Sona BLW Precision Forgings, Hero MotoCorp and Ashok Leyland share prices saw gains of up to 1.7%.
Banking and NBFC stocks jumped today after RBI MPC kept the key lending rate unchanged for the second time after CPI inflation remained under the RBI tolerance band of 2-6%. Bank Nifty jumped 130.95 points or 0.30% to 44,406.25 and Nifty Financial Services (Fin Nifty) gained 47.45 points or 0.24% to 19,585.55. Nifty PSU Bank rose 24.85 points or 0.61% to 4,121.75. AU Bank, Federal Bank, IndusInd Bank, Punjab & Sind Bank, UCO Bank and Central Bank gained today. On Fin Nifty, ICICI Prudential Life Insurance, Indian Energy Exchange, HDFC and HDFC Bank were the top gainers.
Bank Nifty recovers 231 points from the day's low of 44,206 to 44,437.
Nifty Auto declined marginally to 14,810.75. The top losers were Eicher Motors, TVS Motors and Mahindra & Mahindra while the gainers were Sona BLW Precision Forgings, Hero Motocorp and Samvardhana Motherson International.
As the RBI MPC keeps the country's key lending rate unchanged, here's a look at Bank Nifty and the performance of its constituents.
Nifty Realty fell 3 points or 0.59% to 503.30. The top losers were Lodha, Brigade and DLF while the gainers were Prestige and Indiabulls Real Estate.
System liquidity could rise on deposit of Rs 2000 notes, said RBI Guv Das.
RBI MPC Update: Previous rate hikes in repo rate, totaling 250 bps since May 2022 are still working through the system, said RBI Guv Das.
Bank Nifty jumped 147.30 points or 0.33% to 44,422.60. The top gainers were AU Bank, Federal Bank, and IndusInd Bank while the losers were Kotak Bank and Axis Bank.
RBI MPC Update: Reserve Bank of India MPC votes 5:1 to maintain 'Withdrawal of Accommodation' stance.
RBI MPC Update: Reserve Bank of India keeps repo rate unchanged at 6.5%
Nifty 50 rose 20.25 points or 0.11% to 18,746. The top gainers were NTPC, JSW Steel, Power Grid, and ONGC while the losers were Kotak Bank, Eicher Motors and BPCL.
Gold rate is trading flat on Thursday, while the silver rate is up 0.17%. On Multi Commodity Exchange, gold August futures were trading at Rs 59,483 per 10 grams, down Rs 20 or 0.03%. Silver July futures were trading higher by Rs 120 at Rs 71,845 per kg on MCX.
Wipro share price fell 0.45% to Rs 401 after the company launched a private 5G-as-a-Service solution in partnership with Cisco. Customers can integrate private 5G with their existing LAN/WAN/Cloud infrastructure.
NHPC share price rose 0.80% to Rs 44.3 after the company signed an agreement with the Maharashtra government to build pumped storage hydro projects totalling 7,350 MW capacity with an investment of Rs 44,000 crore.
Domestic benchmark indices BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty 50 ended at a six-month high on Wednesday, ahead of the Reserve Bank of India’s bi-monthly monetary policy announcement due later today. Both the indices closed yesterday’s session less than 1% off lifetime highs. How will the RBI’s MPC decision affect the market momentum today?
Nifty (18726): Purchase at the current market price (CMP). Set a stop at 18407. Aim for targets at 18888/19000, with more ambitious targets at the 19151-19257 range. – Prashanth Tapse, Senior VP (Research), Mehta Equities Ltd.
“Markets are set to start in the green taking cues from SGX Nifty which is trading marginally higher in the morning. Nifty opened by gapping up 60 points in the previous trading session and consolidated marginally ahead of the pivotal resistance near 18,660. This allowed the index to garner strength to pierce above the resistance and cross the psychological mark of 18,700 on a tepid note. Going forward, the index is anticipated to continue its upside with an immediate support zone at 18,660-18,600,” said Riches Vanara, Technical and Derivatives Analyst, Stoxbox.
“Bank Nifty weekly expiry option chain data reflects on 44000PE holding more than 2 lakh OI contracts, followed by 44200PE – more than a lakh contracts. CE writers witnesses aggressive positions at various immediate strikes adding more than a lakh OI contracts all the way up till 45500 strike, with 44500CE posing as an immediate hurdle. PCR_OI at 44200 is just hovering around 1 and is crucial to keep on the radar for further understanding of the direction on the index,” said Shilpa Rout – Derivatives Lead Analyst, Prabhudas Lilladher Pvt Ltd.
“Nifty weekly expiry option chain witnesses maximum overall exposures at 18700PE and 18900CE – each with over 2 lakh OI contracts. 18700PE also adds more than 2 lakh Oi fresh, with various immediate CE writers are active with more than 1.5 lakh OI contracts. PCR_OI at 18700 is almost 1.5, which is important to monitor, as sustenance here will lead to new highs on the index,” said Shilpa Rout – Derivatives Lead Analyst, Prabhudas Lilladher Pvt Ltd.
“Bank Nifty held on to the support of the 20-day moving average (43800) and the 61.82% Fibonacci retracement level (43800) of the previous rise(43390–44448) is witnessing buying interest. The daily momentum indicator has a negative crossover which can lead to a consolidation in the short term however the overall trend continues to remain positive. On the upside we expect it to target levels of 44500,” said Jatin Gedia, Technical Research Analyst, Sharekhan by BNP Paribas.
“If Bank Nifty closes above the range of 44350-44400 it will start moving towards 45000 in the coming weeks. The resistance is at around 44350-44400 and the support is at around 44000-44100 till the time Bank Nifty breaks this range it is expected to remain sideways. The undertone remains bullish and the buy-on dip strategy can be implemented. Technical indicator RSI is at around 62 and is showing strength by sustaining above 50 levels,” said Mitesh Karwa Research Analyst at Bonanza Portfolio Ltd.
“Bank Nifty’s undertone is still bullish, maintaining the support of 44000 in a spot where a decent amount of Put writing is seen and resistance is still intact at 44500. After the central bank policy, the Bank Nifty is expected to give a move on either side. Upon a decisive move 44500 we might see strong directional upside moves,” said Rupak De, Senior Technical at LKP Securities.
Bank Nifty 45,000 on the cards – Best to play with options. PSU Bank could come to the party. First support at 44,318 and then 44,247 while resistance at 44,443 and then 44,496, according to Rahul Sharma, JM Financial.
“Nifty has recently experienced a positive breakout from a sideways pattern, which is seen as a favourable development. Market participants are anticipating a dovish stance from the RBI governor, contributing to positive sentiment in the market. Technically, support for the Nifty is positioned at 18650, while resistance is expected around the range of 18880-18900,” said Rupak De, Senior Technical at LKP Securities.
“On the daily chart, a congestion breakout is observed, resembling a confirmation of the ‘FLAG’ pattern on a daily time frame. Based on this configuration, it is anticipated that Nifty may target the all-time high level of 18887.60 in the upcoming sessions, with 18800 serving as an immediate hurdle. While volatility may arise due to the RBI policy event, overall sentiment is expected to remain positive. The immediate support zone lies within the bullish gap created today, ranging from 18620 to 18640,” said Rajesh Bhosale, Technical Analyst at Angel One Ltd.
“Nifty has closed above the previous swing high (18662) on the daily charts, which indicates that it has started the next leg of the upmove. It has the potential to target levels of 18800 and thereafter the all-time high of 18889. The daily momentum indicator has also triggered a positive crossover which is a buy signal. Thus, both the price and momentum indicators are suggesting a continuation of the upmove. In terms of levels, 18620-18580 shall act as the crucial support zone while the hurdle zone is placed at 18800-18889,” said Jatin Gedia, Technical Research Analyst, Sharekhan by BNP Paribas.
“Nifty clearing the important resistance level of 18650 may intensify the positive momentum. A bullish candle and a higher bottom formation clearly indicate a further uptrend from the current levels. For the breakout traders now, 18650 would be the key support level to watch out for. Above this, the market could rally till 18800-18875. On the flip side, below 18650, the uptrend would be vulnerable and below the same, the index could retest the level of 18600-18550,” said Shrikant Chouhan, Head of Equity Research (Retail), Kotak Securities Ltd.
Buy Nifty on intraday dip if any – View bullish on 18600. First support at 18623 and then 18675 while resistance at 18738 and then 18888, according to Rahul Sharma, JM Financial.
The US market ended the overnight session mixed – Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) rose 0.27%, S&P 500 fell 0.38% and the tech-heavy Nasdaq tanked 1.29%.
Asian markets were trading mostly in red – Hong Kong’s Hang Seng fell 0.5%, China’s Shanghai Composite index dipped 0.09%, South Korea’s KOSPI fell 0.3% while Japan’s Nikkei 225 rose 0.07%.
The Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange (SGX) were trading 15.5 points or 0.08% higher at 18,827.5 in today’s early morning trade.
The SGX Nifty recorded a marginal gain of 0.07% during Thursday’s trading session indicating a flat opening for the domestic indices NSE Nifty 50 and BSE Sensex.
The equity indices are moving towards all-time highs as Nifty 50 closed yesterday at 18,726, higher by 127 points, and Sensex concluded the day at 63,142.96, jumping 0.56%. “Investors are becoming more optimistic due to the anticipation of a positive revision in the RBI’s inflation forecast during the ongoing MPC meeting. It is expected that the RBI will maintain its pause on rate hikes, considering the significant improvement in inflation, which has now come within the RBI’s comfort zone. Furthermore, the participation of FIIs as net buyers, after a brief halt, contributed to today’s market rally, particularly driven by mid- and small-cap stocks,” said Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Financial Services.