08:11 (IST) 8 Jun 2023

Stocks To Watch: LIC, Wipro, banking shares, NHPC, Tech Mahindra, Bajaj Finance, Aether Industries, Tata Elxsi

The equity indices are moving towards all-time highs as Nifty 50 closed yesterday at 18,726, higher by 127 points, and Sensex concluded the day at 63,142.96, jumping 0.56%. “Investors are becoming more optimistic due to the anticipation of a positive revision in the RBI’s inflation forecast during the ongoing MPC meeting. It is expected that the RBI will maintain its pause on rate hikes, considering the significant improvement in inflation, which has now come within the RBI’s comfort zone. Furthermore, the participation of FIIs as net buyers, after a brief halt, contributed to today’s market rally, particularly driven by mid- and small-cap stocks,” said Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Financial Services.

