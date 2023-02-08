Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Equity benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty may open in green today, hints SGX Nifty. The Nifty futures on the Singaporean exchange were trading 68.5 points or 0.39% higher at 17,798.5 in the early morning session. On Tuesday, the BSE Sensex fell 220.86 points or 0.37% to 60,286.04 and NSE Nifty 50 dipped 43.10 pts or 0.24% to 17,721.50. In the sectoral indices, Bank Nifty rose 0.28%, Nifty Realty climbed 0.88%, Nifty Auto dropped 1%, Nifty IT dipped 0.33% and Nifty Metal tanked 0.26%. Among individual stocks, Adani Enterprises shares surged 25% intraday to Rs 1965.50 after the Adani group a day before, said that it would prepay loans backed by pledged shares across group companies Adani Green, Adani Transmission, and Adani Ports.

Investors will take cues from the RBI MPC meeting outcome which is scheduled to be announced later today. “Markets have been facing pressure on every uptick however buying in select index majors is capping the damage so far. Participants are closely eyeing the outcome of the RBI meet for cues however indications are pointing toward prevailing choppiness to continue until Nifty decisively breaks the range of 17,550-17,900 levels. We thus recommend restricting trades and maintaining positions on both sides,” said Ajit Mishra, VP – Technical Research, at Religare Broking.

Live Updates

Share Market Today | Sensex, Nifty, BSE, NSE, Share Prices, Stock Market News Live Updates Wednesday 8 February