Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Equity benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty may open in green today, hints SGX Nifty. The Nifty futures on the Singaporean exchange were trading 68.5 points or 0.39% higher at 17,798.5 in the early morning session. On Tuesday, the BSE Sensex fell 220.86 points or 0.37% to 60,286.04 and NSE Nifty 50 dipped 43.10 pts or 0.24% to 17,721.50. In the sectoral indices, Bank Nifty rose 0.28%, Nifty Realty climbed 0.88%, Nifty Auto dropped 1%, Nifty IT dipped 0.33% and Nifty Metal tanked 0.26%. Among individual stocks, Adani Enterprises shares surged 25% intraday to Rs 1965.50 after the Adani group a day before, said that it would prepay loans backed by pledged shares across group companies Adani Green, Adani Transmission, and Adani Ports.
Investors will take cues from the RBI MPC meeting outcome which is scheduled to be announced later today. “Markets have been facing pressure on every uptick however buying in select index majors is capping the damage so far. Participants are closely eyeing the outcome of the RBI meet for cues however indications are pointing toward prevailing choppiness to continue until Nifty decisively breaks the range of 17,550-17,900 levels. We thus recommend restricting trades and maintaining positions on both sides,” said Ajit Mishra, VP – Technical Research, at Religare Broking.
Share Market Today | Sensex, Nifty, BSE, NSE, Share Prices, Stock Market News Live Updates Wednesday 8 February
Asian markets were trading mixed in the early morning trade on Wednesday. Japan’s Nikkei 225 fell 142 pts or 0.51% to 27,543.39, China’s Shanghai Composite index rose 1.08 pts or 0.03% to 3,249.17, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng rose 27.61 pts or 0.16% to 21,326.31 and South Korea’s KOSPI rose 30.08 pts or 1.23% to 2,481.79.
“The BANK NIFTY index continued to trade in a broad range ahead of the RBI policy wherein 41,000 is a support and 42,000 is a resistance. The index needs to break this range on either side decisively for trending moves. The undertone remains bearish within the range and once should keep a buy-on-dip approach.” – Kunal Shah, Senior Technical Analyst at LKP Securities.
“The Nifty index faces stiff resistance around the 17,800-17,850 zone where aggressive call writing is visible. The index needs to surpass this level on a closing basis to witness a short covering move toward the 18,200 level. The support on the lower end is at the 17,600 level and if breached will lead to a further correction towards 17,450-17,400 levels.” – Rupak De, Senior Technical Analyst at LKP Securities.
“The Indian market ended on the negative side as a lack of optimism around the global indices prevails. Investors would lookout for significant occurrences this week. For the time being, the trend may continue to be sideways within the 17500-18000 range. The directional movement would be continued after breaking this level. Technically, the Nifty has struggled to hold 17800 levels; however intraday upswing would be anticipated in the upcoming days. RSI and MACD indicate a neutral view currently. OI Data indicates, on the call side the highest OI was witnessed at 18000 followed by 178000 strike prices while on the put side, the highest OI was at 17500 strike price. Nifty Put Call Ratio stands at 0.82. On the other hand, Bank nifty has support at 40900 levels while resistance is placed at 42200 levels. To combat the opening with gaps, it is advised that traders should work with option strategies.” – Om Mehra, Equity Research Analyst at Choice Broking.