Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Domestic indices may open marginally higher on weekly F&O expiry amid mostly positive global cues. The Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange (SGX) were trading 30 points or 0.16% higher at 18,388 in today’s early morning trade. Asian markets were trading mixed – Hong Kong’s Hang Seng fell 0.07%, Japan’s Nikkei 225 plunged 0.2%, China’s Shanghai Composite rose 0.17% and South Korea’s KOSPI climbed 0.44% on Thursday. The US market ended the overnight session mostly in green after US CPI inflation fell below 5% for the first time in two years – Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) fell 0.09%, S&P 500 climbed 0.45% and the tech-heavy Nasdaq jumped 1.04%. On Wednesday, the NSE Nifty 50 rose 49.15% or 0.27% to 18,315.1 and BSE Sensex surged 178.87 points or 0.29% to 61,940.2. In sectoral indices, Bank Nifty climbed 132.9 points or 0.31% to 43,331.05 and Nifty PSU Bank tanked 42.5 points or 1.06% to 3,959.3.
Share Market Today | Sensex, Nifty, BSE, NSE, Share Prices, Stock Market News Live Updates