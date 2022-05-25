Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Domestic stock markets have been witnessing heightened volatility with bulls and bears engaged in a tug of war. S&P BSE Sensex, on Tuesday, shed 236 points or 0.43% to end at 54,052 while NSE Nifty 50 fell 89 points or 0.55% to end at 16,125. India VIX has zoomed past 25 levels, volatility may remain on the high with the monthly F&O expiry approaching. Ahead of Tuesday’s trade, SGX Nifty was up 52 points suggesting a positive opening to the day’s trade. Global cues were mixed with Dow Jones gaining yesterday while S&P 500 and NASDAQ ended in the red.
Aether Industries’ IPO witnessed decent demand on the first day of subscription with the overall subscription reaching 0.33 times. Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIB) have subscribed their portion of the issue 0.36 times so far while the non-institutional investor portion has been subscribed 0.05 times. Retail investors have bid for their quota 0.42 times. Employees of the company have bid for their portion of the issue 0.54 times. Aether Industries IPO will close for subscription on May 26.
Share Market Today | Sensex, Nifty, BSE, NSE, Share Prices, Stock Market News Live Updates
Petrol and Diesel Rate Today in Delhi, Bangalore, Chennai, Mumbai, Lucknow: The prices of petrol and diesel were kept unchanged by the OMCs on May 25, Wednesday after prices were cut on Saturday. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had announced a cut in excise duty on petrol by 8 per litre, and 6 rupees per litre on diesel on Saturday. Petrol price in Delhi today stands at Rs 96.72 a litre as against Rs 105.41 a litre last week, while diesel will cost Rs 89.62 a litre as opposed to Rs 96.67. In Mumbai, one litre of petrol costs Rs 111.35 while diesel is retailing at Rs 97.28 per litre.
BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 were staring at a positive start on Wednesday, a day before monthly F&O expiry, as suggested by trends on SGX Nifty in early trade. Nifty futures were ruling 68 points or 0.4 per cent higher at 16,182 on Singaporean Exchange. In the previous session, S&P BSE Sensex slipped 236 points or 0.43% to settle at 54,052 while NSE Nifty 50 index was down 89 points or 0.55% at 16,125. “While we remain open to further pullback rallies in the very near term, we must remember that the intermediate trend remains down. The bears would gain more control once the recent intermediate low of 15735 is broken,” Subash Gangadharan, Senior Technical and Derivative Analyst, HDFC Securities, said.
Indian equity markets are likely to open gap up ahead of monthly F&O expiry amid mixed global cues. Nifty futures were trading 37.50 points, or 0.23%, higher at 16,136.50 on the Singapore Exchange, signaling that benchmark indices BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty are headed for a positive start on Wednesday. “Market would react to the minutes from the last U.S. Federal Reserve meeting which would be released on Wednesday, and could give insights into their future course of action. We expect volatility to continue this week given uncertain environment as well as monthly F&O expiry on Thursday,” said Siddhartha Khemka, Head – Retail Research, Motilal Oswal Financial Services.
Equity Markets remained volatile on expected lines. Even India VIX surged by 9.6% to 25.6 levels indicating continuing discomfort among investors. Nifty is now facing strong hurdle around the 16,400 mark. Any bounce around this level is met with stiff resistance along with selling pressure. Market would react to the minutes from the last U.S. Federal Reserve meeting which would be released on Wednesday, and could give insights into their future course of action. We expect volatility to continue this week given uncertain environment as well as monthly F&O expiry on Thursday.
SGX Nifty was up more than 50 points ahead of Wednesday's trade.