Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Domestic stock markets have been witnessing heightened volatility with bulls and bears engaged in a tug of war. S&P BSE Sensex, on Tuesday, shed 236 points or 0.43% to end at 54,052 while NSE Nifty 50 fell 89 points or 0.55% to end at 16,125. India VIX has zoomed past 25 levels, volatility may remain on the high with the monthly F&O expiry approaching. Ahead of Tuesday’s trade, SGX Nifty was up 52 points suggesting a positive opening to the day’s trade. Global cues were mixed with Dow Jones gaining yesterday while S&P 500 and NASDAQ ended in the red.

Aether Industries’ IPO witnessed decent demand on the first day of subscription with the overall subscription reaching 0.33 times. Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIB) have subscribed their portion of the issue 0.36 times so far while the non-institutional investor portion has been subscribed 0.05 times. Retail investors have bid for their quota 0.42 times. Employees of the company have bid for their portion of the issue 0.54 times. Aether Industries IPO will close for subscription on May 26.