eMudhra IPO share allotment: Check status via BSE, Link Intime, grey market premium, stock listing on June 1

The Rs 412.79-crore eMudhra IPO, which got 2.72 times subscription, is likely to finalise the share allotment basis on Friday, 27 May 2022. The eauity shares are expected to list on BSE and NSE on 1 June 2022. The initiation of refunds or unblocking of funds from ASBA account will take place on 30 May, and the equity shares will get credited to allottees demat account on 31 May 2022.

In the grey market, eMudhra IPO shares were seen trading with just Rs 3 premium against the IPO price of Rs 292 apiece, according to the people who deal in unlisted shares of the companies. The IPO investors can check the IPO allotment status via BSE and the registrar’s websites. The registrar of the issue is Link Intime India Private Ltd, a SEBI-registered entity, responsible for the IPO allotment and refund processing.

Check eMudhra share allotment status via registrar Link Intime India website

To check the share allotment status, select the company name as ‘eMudhra — IPO’ from the drop-down list on the Link Intime India website when it gets declared. Check box either PAN, Application Number or Depository/Client ID. Accordingly, enter the permanent account number or Application Number or Depository/Client ID in the box. Enter the given captcha in the provided space and click the submit button. This will display the number of shares that have been applied and allotted to the investor.

Check share allotment status in eMudhra via BSE website

Another way to check the allotment status in eMudhra is through the BSE website. Select ‘equity’ as the issue type, and ‘eMudhra’ as the issue name from the drop-down list, when it gets declared. Enter the application number and PAN (permanent account number). Click on ‘I am not a Robot’. In the last step, click on the search tab to view the status details.