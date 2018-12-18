Share market LIVE updates: Sensex down 200 pts, Nifty below 10,850; Tata Motors zooms 2%

Share market LIVE updates:

Share market LIVE updates: The domestic stock market–Sensex and Nifty–opened lower tracking weak global cues, after S&P 500 closed at a 14-month low on concerns about slowing economic growth. The 30-share Sensex slumped 213 points in the opening trade to 36,047.49, while the broader Nifty 50 was trading firmly below 10,850-level. Tata Motors share price gained by more than 2% to hit the day’s high at Rs 177.60. Notably, the firm’s subsidiary JLR has reportedly hired Boston Consulting Group for its $3.2 billion turnaround plan.

Earlier, the SGX Nifty was trading 38 points lower indicating a negative start for Sensex and Nifty. Asian share markets slumped on Tuesday as heightened concerns about a slowing global economy sent Wall Street stocks skidding to their lowest levels in more than a year. MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan shed 0.3 percent in mid-morning trade while Japan’s Nikkei tumbled 1.2 percent by the midday break. We bring to you live updates.