Share market LIVE updates: Sensex down 200 pts, Nifty below 10,850; Tata Motors zooms 2%

Share market LIVE updates: The domestic stock market–Sensex and Nifty–opened lower tracking weak global cues, after S&P 500 closed at a 14-month low on concerns about slowing economic growth. The 30-share Sensex slumped 213 points in the opening trade to 36,047.49, while the broader Nifty 50 was trading firmly below 10,850-level. Tata Motors share price gained by more than 2% to hit the day’s high at Rs 177.60. Notably, the firm’s subsidiary JLR has reportedly hired Boston Consulting Group for its $3.2 billion turnaround plan.
Earlier, the SGX Nifty was trading 38 points lower indicating a negative start for Sensex and Nifty. Asian share markets slumped on Tuesday as heightened concerns about a slowing global economy sent Wall Street stocks skidding to their lowest levels in more than a year. MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan shed 0.3 percent in mid-morning trade while Japan’s Nikkei tumbled 1.2 percent by the midday break. We bring to you live updates.
Even as we continue to witness heightened volatility in the stock markets given a confluence of domestic and global factors, global firm Morgan Stanley’s bull case scenario estimates that Sensex could top the 47,000-mark by December 2019. Notably, Morgan Stanley has Sensex target at 42,000 as it’s base case scenario. “After a volatile 2018, on balance equities could be poised for better returns in 2019 with the caveat that the Indian electorate does not deliver a shock verdict in the forthcoming 2019 elections by delivering a fragmented coalition government,” Morgan Stanley said in the report.
U.S. oil prices fell 1 percent on Tuesday after slipping below $50 a barrel in the previous session, with reports of a big climb in U.S. inventories and forecasts of record shale output stoking worries about oversupply. Concerns around future oil demand amid weakening global economic growth and doubts on the impact of planned OPEC-led production cuts were also hurting prices, traders said. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were at $49.35 per barrel at 0035 GMT, down 1.06 percent, or 53 cents, from their last settlement. U.S. crude prices have tumbled more than 35 percent since early October and are currently at levels not seen since October 2017, Reuters reported.
Asian share markets stumbled on Tuesday as heightened concerns about a slowing global economy sent Wall Street stocks skidding to their lowest levels in more than a year. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan shed 0.25 percent in early trade while Japan's Nikkei tumbled 1.5 percent. On Monday, MSCI's broadest gauge of the world's stock markets, ACWI, slumped to its weakest level since May 2017, having declined 16 percent from a top hit on Jan. 29, Reuters reported.
Wall Street's major indexes all slid more than 2 percent on Monday, with the benchmark S&P 500 closing at its lowest in 14 months, on concerns about slowing economic growth ahead of a highly anticipated decision from the Federal Reserve this week on the course of U.S. interest-rate hikes. The S&P 500 hit its lowest since October 2017 to breach lows reached during its sell-off in February, having wiped out about $3.4 trillion of market value since late September. The small-cap Russell 2000 index confirmed a bear market, having fallen more than 20 percent from its Aug. 31 closing high, Reuters reported.