Share Market Today | Live: Sensex trades higher, Nifty above 11,500; ICICI Bank, Maruti Suzuki top gainers

Share Market Today News | Live Updates: The headline indices Sensex and Nifty opened higher on Thursday morning, tracking global cues. The Sensex was up 220 points to 38,820, while the Nifty was trading above the 11,500-mark. ICICI Bank, Maruti Suzuki, IndusInd Bank were among the biggest gaiiners, jumping up to 3%. Yes Bank, HCL Tech were among the losers, shedding up to 2.4%. Asian stocks rose on Thursday as hopes the United States and China may soon end their year-long trade war boosted demand for riskier assets while worries about a US presidential impeachment bid ebbed. MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was up 0.13 per cent. Japan’s Nikkei rose 0.40 per cent. Chinese blue-chip shares advanced 0.20 per cent, Reuters reported. We bring to you live updates.
The investor wealth declined by nearly Rs 2 lakh crore on Wednesday following heavy losses in the stock market. The market capitalisation of BSE-listed companies dropped by Rs 1,84,483.79 crore to Rs 1,46,88,763.39 crore, owing to heavy sell offs in the equity market as investors booked profits after a record rise in the last two sessions. The 30-share BSE gauge ended 503.62 points, or 1.29 per cent, lower at 38,593.52, while the broader NSE Nifty fell 148 points, or 1.28 per cent, to 11,440.20. The equity markets globally took a punch over geopolitical uncertainties and economic growth concerns as well, the experts said.
Taking cues from global encounters post-implementation of VAT/GST, the Indian Government was anxious about the possible inflationary tenors of GST. Inflation retorted sharply in most countries following the implementation of a new tax regime. The GST Council thought it prudent to include enabling provisions on anti-profiteering and incorporated the seeds of anti-profiteering law in the basic construct of the GST while legislating the Act itself. However, recent anti-profiteering investigations in few cases expose certain gaps in the existing legal framework surrounding the anti-profiteering law.
California recently passed an important legislation classifying gig economy workers (such as Uber drivers) as “employees” of the platforms on which they seek work, that is, only if such companies have control over the hours and nature of work. Workers can, now, claim benefits under existing labour laws. While labour groups hail this as a victory, platforms claim that this will reduce flexibility.
Asian stocks edged up on Thursday as hopes the United States and China may soon end their year-long trade war boosted demand for riskier assets while worries about a U.S. presidential impeachment bid ebbed. MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was up 0.1%. Japan’s Nikkei rose 0.45%. Australian shares were up 0.13%.
Oil prices held nearly flat on Thursday after U.S. President Donald Trump said a resolution to the China-U.S. trade rift would come sooner than expected, helping to stave off pressure from rising oil supplies and worries about global growth. Brent crude futures were at $62.34 a barrel, down 5 cents, or 0.1%, from the previous close, by 0158 GMT. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were up 6 cents, or 0.1%, to $56.55 a barrel. President Trump said on Wednesday – a day after a stinging rebuke to China for its trade practices – that Beijing wanted to make a deal “very badly”.
Gold prices inched higher on Thursday as investors resorted to bargain hunting after a sharp drop in the previous session, although a firm dollar limited the gains. Spot gold was up 0.3% at $1,508.61 per ounce, as of 0126 GMT. In the previous session, prices fell 1.8%, their biggest one-day percentage decline since Sept. 5.
