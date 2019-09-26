Share Market Today | Live: Sensex trades higher, Nifty above 11,500; ICICI Bank, Maruti Suzuki top gainers

The Sensex was up 220 points to 38,820, while the Nifty was trading above the 11,500-mark.

Share Market Today News | Live Updates: The headline indices Sensex and Nifty opened higher on Thursday morning, tracking global cues. The Sensex was up 220 points to 38,820, while the Nifty was trading above the 11,500-mark. ICICI Bank, Maruti Suzuki, IndusInd Bank were among the biggest gaiiners, jumping up to 3%. Yes Bank, HCL Tech were among the losers, shedding up to 2.4%. Asian stocks rose on Thursday as hopes the United States and China may soon end their year-long trade war boosted demand for riskier assets while worries about a US presidential impeachment bid ebbed. MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was up 0.13 per cent. Japan’s Nikkei rose 0.40 per cent. Chinese blue-chip shares advanced 0.20 per cent, Reuters reported. We bring to you live updates.